Pathroot Health Introduces Family Engagement Solution For Adolescent Addiction Treatment Programs

Pathroot Health helps behavioral health organizations educate, engage and align families from the initial consideration of treatment through treatment and recovery.

New specialty offering helps addiction treatment providers build parent confidence, protect continuity of care and strengthen outcomes without adding staff

- Carolyn Bradfield, founder and CEO of Pathroot HealthNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behavioral Health Tech 2026 - Pathroot Health today announced a new market-specific program designed to help adolescent behavioral health treatment programs keep parents informed, supported and aligned throughout treatment and recovery.Initially developed for adult residential substance use disorder treatment, the offering now supports adolescent substance use disorder (SUD), mental health programs, outpatient programs, residential treatment and other levels of care.“Programs don't just treat the adolescent patient; they must address the expectations, fears and decisions of the parents responsible for that young person's care,” said Carolyn Bradfield, founder and CEO of Pathroot Health.“Programs need a consistent way to build parents' confidence in the treatment process, align them with program goals and support families through their own journey.”Parents play a defining role in adolescent treatment, from selecting and authorizing care to determining whether their child remains in the program. When they do not understand or trust the treatment process, concerns can escalate into repeated calls, staff conflict, overall dissatisfaction and early discharge. This can disrupt care, increase staff burden, leave beds unexpectedly empty and damage referral relationships and the program's reputation.Pathroot complements a program's existing family services with a fully managed, program-branded digital environment where parents access education, resources, facilitated support, guided activities and practical tools that reinforce treatment and program goals and prepare parents for what comes next without the need to add staff, create new programming or operate a technology platform.“As the founder and owner of Phoenix Outdoor, an adolescent treatment program for young people with substance use disorders, I learned that parent engagement could not be treated as an occasional event,” Bradfield said.“Phoenix's combination of ongoing education, parent support groups and live family sessions contributed to exceptionally low early-discharge rates, strong referral relationships and a reputation for supporting the entire family, not just the adolescent in treatment.”Pathroot helps providers set expectations, reduce parent uncertainty, reinforce the treatment team's work and prevent early departures against medical/clinical advice (AMA/ACA) while measuring family engagement, satisfaction, continuity of care and post-discharge outcomes to support quality improvement and demonstrate value to referral partners and payer networks.Pathroot is inviting a limited number of adolescent treatment organizations to become Founding Partners and help direct the course of the new offering. Partners will receive preferred launch terms, a program-branded family resource center, hands-on implementation and enrollment support, and early input into future capabilities. To learn more, watch the two-minute overview or schedule a demonstration at pathroothealth/adolescents.About Pathroot HealthPathroot Health helps behavioral health organizations educate, engage and align families throughout treatment and recovery. Its provider-branded, fully managed platform brings together education, resources, facilitated support, communication, community and engagement tools in one connected family experience.Pathroot helps providers strengthen admissions, treatment retention, family satisfaction and continuity of care without adding clinical staff or operational burden. Originally developed for addiction treatment and recovery, its model can support behavioral health and other healthcare settings where families and caregivers have a significant influence on treatment decisions, adherence and long-term outcomes. Learn more at pathroothealth.Industry keywords: adolescent treatment, family engagement, parent engagement, addiction treatment, substance use disorder, behavioral health, treatment retention, AMA discharge, ACA discharge, family support, outcomes measurement, recovery support

Bruce Ahern

Pathroot Health Inc.

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Pathroot gives families the tools to understand your approach, reinforce progress while their teen is with you or at home, and stay aligned with your care team.

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Pathroot Health Introduces Family Engagement Solution for Adolescent Addiction Treatment Programs News Provided By Pathroot Health Inc. September 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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