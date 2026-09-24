Delta Scientific Launches DSC50BR Following UL 752 Levels 9 And 10 Ballistic Testing

The Delta Scientific DSC50BR Portable“S” Barrier weighs 172 pounds and can be positioned by one person using its dedicated transporter.

The DSC50BR following independent ballistic testing at Element U.S. Space & Defense. The barrier resisted.30-06 M2 armor-piercing and.50-caliber M2 Ball ammunition with no complete penetration.

New 172-pound portable barrier combines ASTM SC30 vehicle protection with resistance to.30-06 armor-piercing and.50-caliber threats.

- Keith Bobrosky, President | Delta Scientific

PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Scientific Corporation today announced the immediate availability of the DSC50BR Portable“S” Barrier, a ballistic-resistant version of its portable DSC50 vehicle barrier designed for event security, law enforcement and other applications facing both hostile-vehicle and ballistic threats.

The DSC50BR successfully completed independent ballistic resistance testing at Element U.S. Space & Defense in Belcamp, Maryland, passing testing to UL 752 Levels 9 and 10.

During testing, the barrier resisted:

..30-06 caliber, 166-grain M2 armor-piercing ammunition, fired at an average velocity of 2,923 feet per second

..50-caliber, 710-grain M2 Ball ammunition, fired at an average velocity of 2,917 feet per second

Testing resulted in no complete penetration of the barrier by either ballistic threat.

The DSC50BR retains the portability and vehicle-impact protection of the original DSC50 Portable“S” Barrier. The barrier is ASTM SC30 crash-rated and is designed to stop a 2,430-pound passenger vehicle traveling at 30 miles per hour.

The standard DSC50 weighs 144 pounds per unit. The added ballistic protection increases the weight of each DSC50BR unit to 172 pounds. The DSC50BR can still be deployed or repositioned by one person using its dedicated three-wheel transporter.

A typical traffic lane can be secured using three interconnected units while maintaining pedestrian access through ADA-compatible spacing. For larger deployments, Delta Scientific offers a purpose-built trailer capable of transporting up to 36 barriers.

The combination of vehicle-impact and ballistic protection makes the DSC50BR suitable for temporary or rapidly changing security environments, including:

. Public events, festivals and concerts

. Parades and street closures

. Law enforcement checkpoints

. Emergency-response operations

. Government and military facilities

. Critical infrastructure locations

. Temporary secure perimeters

. High-profile public gatherings

Delta Scientific will continue to offer the standard DSC50 for applications requiring portable vehicle protection without ballistic resistance. The new DSC50BR is available for customers requiring protection against both vehicle-impact and ballistic threats. Existing DSC50 operations can continue using the same familiar deployment approach, footprint and site-planning principles when specifying the DSC50BR for new security requirements.

The DSC50BR is available to order immediately.

For product information, visit:

/product/the-s-barrier

About Delta Scientific Corporation

Delta Scientific Corporation is the leading manufacturer of vehicle access control equipment, with more than 260,000 square feet of production facilities in Palmdale, California. Delta's three product lines consist of high-security vehicle barricade systems, parking control equipment and guard booths. Delta Scientific has engineered and manufactured vehicle access control equipment since 1974 and sells its products worldwide.

Corporate headquarters, equipment sales, systems engineering and technical service are located at 40355 Delta Lane, Palmdale, California 93551. For more information, call (661) 575-1100 or visit .

Jeremy Andrews

Delta Scientific

+1 661-575-1100

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NEW DSC50BR | Portable Barrier Passes UL 752 Level 9 & 10 Ballistic Testing

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