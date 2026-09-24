Simeone & Miller Celebrates Co-Founder Craig Miller's 10-Year Super Lawyers Milestone

Craig D. Miller honored with 10-year milestone by Super Lawyers.

The Washington, D.C. personal injury attorney reaches a decade-long milestone of selection by Super Lawyers.

- Craig D. Miller, Partner and Co-Founder of Simeone & Miller, LLPWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simeone & Miller, LLP is proud to announce that Partner and Co-Founder Craig D. Miller has reached a 10-year milestone of recognition by Super Lawyers. This marks a decade of selections during his career as a personal injury attorney.Super Lawyers recognizes attorneys across more than 70 practice areas. Attorneys are selected through a multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. No more than 5% of attorneys in each state are selected to the Super Lawyers list each year.Mr. Miller co-founded Simeone & Miller in 2002 and has spent more than 25 years representing people injured by others' negligence. His practice includes complex personal injury matters involving medical malpractice, motor vehicle accidents, nursing home abuse, product liability, wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, and other catastrophic injuries.“Reaching 10 years of recognition by Super Lawyers is meaningful because it reflects the work I've had the privilege of doing throughout my career,” said Mr. Miller.“I'm grateful to my colleagues, our team and, most importantly, the clients who have trusted us to represent them during some of the most difficult times of their lives.”The milestone adds to a career that has included an AV Preeminentrating from Martindale-Hubbell, membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forumand Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and recognition by Northern Virginia Magazine as a Top Lawyer.To learn more about Craig Miller and Simeone & Miller, visit their website at SimeoneMiller.About Simeone & Miller, LLPSimeone & Miller, LLP is a personal injury law firm representing clients across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. The firm is committed to delivering results-driven legal strategies while maintaining a personal, compassionate approach to client representation.Simeone & Miller, LLP825 K Street, NW, Suite 650Washington, DC 20006

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Simeone & Miller Celebrates Co-Founder Craig Miller's 10-Year Super Lawyers Milestone News Provided By Omnizant September 24, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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