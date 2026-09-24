Almalinux OS Foundation Rolls Out Software Certification And Cuts Hardware Certification Down To Under 10 Minutes

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the free, community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced a major overhaul of its certification program, making it faster and easier than ever for vendors and community members to prove their hardware and software work with AlmaLinux.Following a full rewrite of the certification suite, most hardware certification runs are now completed in under 10 minutes, significantly reducing the time required to complete the process. AlmaLinux does not need to be installed on the machine being certified. The Foundation's live media allows vendors to boot a device into a live AlmaLinux environment, complete the certification process, and return the machine to its original environment without modifying the installed system. Since the suite makes no changes to the system's data, it is safe to run in environments where AlmaLinux is already installed as well.The certification process is straightforward: run alma-certify without any arguments, answer a few questions, and the certification runs immediately. Registering a machine is just as painless via the tool providing a code that gets approved from a browser or by scanning a QR code with a phone. That proves to be a potentially handy addition to any datacenter's server deployment routine.As part of the process, the suite also takes a full, normalized inventory of the machine – CPUs, memory, disks, network cards, GPUs, firmware, and driver versions – and optional benchmarking is still available, feeding public leaderboards so that users can see how their hardware stacks up. All of it lands in a brand-new home: , a public hub showing systems, components, software, benchmarks, and validations, all searchable and available through a free, read-only API.“This is exactly the kind of thing our community has been asking for,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“People want proof that AlmaLinux works with the hardware and software they already have before they make the switch, and now they can get that proof themselves in minutes. Making certification this fast and this open is a huge win for anyone who relies on AlmaLinux, and it makes the case to vendors that supporting us officially doesn't have to be a heavy lift.”The Foundation invites anyone with hardware or software they rely on to help fill out the catalog. More details, along with links to the chat room and meeting schedule for the AlmaLinux Certification SIG, are available on the AlmaLinux wiki.About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

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AlmaLinux OS Foundation Rolls Out Software Certification and Cuts Hardware Certification Down to Under 10 Minutes News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation September 24, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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