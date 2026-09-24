Scientific Global Named Finalist In Two Categories At The 2026 MM+M Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recognition for Medical Communications Agency of the Year and Agency Branding Campaign reflects Scientific Global's commitment to making MedComms foundational-and relationships more meaningful.

Scientific Global (SG), an independent medical communications agency, has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 MM+M Awards: Medical Communications, Education or Affairs Agency of the Year and Agency Branding Campaign.

The dual recognition reflects two sides of the agency's approach: helping life science companies build a strong scientific foundation for their brands while bringing the same creativity, strategic thinking, and human connection to the way SG builds its own brand and client relationships.

“At Scientific Global, we believe MedComms has the greatest impact when it starts upstream,” said Jennifer Rudolph, co-founder of SG.“When healthcare professionals understand the science, the data, and what they mean for clinical practice, everything that follows has a stronger foundation. That belief shapes how we work with our clients and how we think about creating meaningful connections around great science. This ultimately creates stronger brands.”

SG approaches medical communications as an interconnected ecosystem rather than a series of one-off tactics. By shaping the scientific story early, the agency helps create greater clarity, consistency, and impact across downstream communications.

That same philosophy of connection extends to the agency's own brand. Its finalist entry in the Agency Branding Campaign category, The Periodic Table, reflects an unconventional approach to B2B agency marketing-one built around experience and connection rather than traditional self-promotion. The initiative created opportunities for clients to experience Scientific Global differently and to build relationships not only with the agency, but with one another.

“Great partnerships are built through the work, but they're strengthened by what happens around it,” Rudolph said.“We want to be the kind of agency that brings people, perspectives, and ideas together-whether we're helping a client make complex science clear or creating an unexpected opportunity for our clients to connect.”

The MM+M Awards recognize excellence in healthcare marketing and communications across agencies, brands, and organizations throughout the industry. This year's program coincides with MM+M's 60th anniversary as a leading voice in medical marketing.

About Scientific Global

Scientific Global (SG) is an independent medical communications agency that helps life science companies turn complex scientific information into clear, compelling communications that drive understanding and meaningful engagement. By helping establish the scientific story early, the agency creates the strong foundation for downstream communications across scientific strategy, medical education, thought leader engagement, congress strategy, omnichannel communications, and creative scientific storytelling.

SG partners with clients across therapeutic areas and stages of the product lifecycle to help healthcare professionals better understand the science, the evidence, and their implications for clinical practice.

For more information, visit .

Jennifer Rudolph

Scientific Global

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Scientific Global Named Finalist in Two Categories at the 2026 MM+M Awards News Provided By Scientific Global September 24, 2026, 13:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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