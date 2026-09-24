From Generic Swag To Brand-Defining Merchandise: Knitup Expands Customization Capabilities For Businesses And Creators

Knitup Logo with a jacquard swatch background.

Knitup's Design Platform displayed across desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

A collection of custom knits brought to life through Knitup, ranging from graphic jacquard cardigans to personalized brand merchandise.

- Dorothy PunHONG KONG, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- No longer do businesses have to settle for generic merch where placing a logo or printing a design onto a blank hoodie is considered done. Knitup is introducing a different approach: an online design-to-manufacturing platform that enables businesses to create custom apparel around the visual identity, personality and aesthetic that make their brands unique.A brand is rarely defined by its logo alone but rather the whole packaged experience.Whether it's a vibrant colored neighbourhood café, a Mediterranean-style hotel chain or a heritage-inspired performance golf brand, the branding and aesthetic details are the foundation that makes up the experience customers remembers time and time again.Yet when it comes to merch and gifting, these memorable imageries are often left behind. Instead, current merch turns to generic blanks, print-on-demand, and traditional production processes that turn thoughtfully built brand identities into disconnected products that look much like everyone else's.Knitup's approach to closing the creativity execution gap:With its online design platform, Knitup allows brands, businesses and creators to build custom knit apparel and lifestyle products around their own visual identity, with greater creative control and fewer traditional production barriers. Free to experiment with combinations of silhouettes, yarn materials, colors and design techniques, while seeing their concepts through real-time 3D rendering before placing an order.Compared with traditional production, which can take an average of six to nine months and often requires minimum orders in the hundreds or thousands, Knitup can complete a finalised design in three weeks with no production minimums.This allows brands to be more dynamic on their design drops, expanding beyond trade show giveaways, corporate gifts and promotional campaigns into community-building moments.Think of that neighbourhood café partnering with a local artist where a commissioned artwork is turned into a streetwear style zip up jacket, the hotel chain releasing a location-exclusive pillowcase collection or the golf brand offering customers name personalization on their vest pre-orders.“All of these custom graphic, embroidery and stitch texture customization can be tailored not only to each brand, but down to every micro-campaign.” Said Dorothy Pun, Founder of Knitup.“Because we believe that merch should carry that same level of intention as every other part of the brand experience.”About Knitup:Knitup is a new kind of design-to-manufacturing platform that caters to everyone, from visionary artists and makers to small businesses and even large global corporations.We bridge the gap between creativity and commerciality by enabling easy access to a complex knitwear supply chain. Our deep heritage in manufacturing, combined with cutting-edge technology and extensive know-how, unlocks a world of possibility for a creator, brand, or business.Ultimately, we believe in the power of self-expression. By providing the tools and resources for anyone to bring to life high-quality and sustainable products, we enable creativity to flourish everywhere. From fostering vibrant communities built on shared stories and collaboration, to established corporations venturing out into new avenues.

Dorothy Pun

Knitup

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From Generic Swag to Brand-Defining Merchandise: Knitup Expands Customization Capabilities for Businesses and Creators News Provided By Knitup September 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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