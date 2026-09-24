Trends & Forecast Analysis Of The Airborne Early Warning &Control Market Indicate Significant Long-Term Growth Potential

Airborne Early Warning And Control Market

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The Business Research Company's Airborne Early Warning And Control Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) sector has witnessed significant progress over recent years, driven by evolving defense needs and technological advancements. As nations focus on enhancing their surveillance and command capabilities, this market is poised for continued expansion. Below, we explore the current market size, the factors fueling growth, regional trends, and key developments shaping the AEW&C industry.

Airborne Early Warning and Control Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for airborne early warning and control systems has experienced robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $7.92 billion in 2025 to $8.48 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This rise during the historical period has been driven by intensified defense modernization efforts, heightened military aircraft acquisitions, escalating geopolitical conflicts, expanded airborne surveillance missions, and increased funding for integrated air defense systems.

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Looking ahead, the airborne early warning and control market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $11.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3%. The forecasted growth is largely due to a growing need for network-centric warfare solutions, accelerated procurement of next-generation AEW&C platforms, enhanced investments in border surveillance, wider deployment of unmanned aerial surveillance vehicles, and rising defense budgets focused on sophisticated command and control technologies. Important future trends include the adoption of long-range multi-target surveillance, advancements in airborne battle management systems, incorporation of multi-sensor platforms, expanded use of high-endurance AEW missions, and development of cutting-edge airborne radar technologies.

Understanding Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems

Airborne early warning and control is a sophisticated airborne surveillance technology that harnesses advanced radar and communication systems to detect, track, and monitor various targets such as aircraft, missiles, and ships over vast distances. It provides real-time situational awareness alongside command-and-control functions, allowing military forces to effectively coordinate operations, improve airspace security, and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

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The Role of Increased Defense Spending in Market Expansion

One of the primary factors driving the AEW&C market growth is the rise in global defense expenditures. This spending includes government budgets allocated for military personnel, procurement of equipment, research and development, operational activities, and national security programs. Heightened geopolitical tensions and the imperative for countries to enhance their defense readiness contribute to this financial increase. As defense budgets climb, there is a corresponding boost in demand for advanced surveillance technologies, radar systems, and command-and-control platforms that improve threat detection and battlefield awareness. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that worldwide military spending reached $2.443 trillion in 2023, marking a 6.8% growth in real terms compared to 2022. Such trends highlight the critical role of rising defense expenditures in propelling the AEW&C market forward.

Regional Insights and Market Dynamics in Airborne Early Warning and Control

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global airborne early warning and control market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis spans key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on current trends and future opportunities in the AEW&C landscape.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Trends & Forecast Analysis of the Airborne Early Warning &Control Market Indicate Significant Long-Term Growth Potential News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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