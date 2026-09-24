Dymax To Showcase Light-Curing Technologies For PCB Protection And Thermal-Stress Management At SMTA Guadalajara

Dymax light-curable staking adhesive secures a component to a printed circuit board assembly.

Featuring conformal coating, masking, bonding, and curing solutions for tomorrow's electronics

- Raul Garcia, Dymax Territory Manager for Central MexicoTORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dymax, a global manufacturer of light-curing adhesives and equipment, will exhibit at SMTA Guadalajara, October 7-8, in booth 830, where visitors can discover light-curing solutions designed to help manufacturers improve efficiency, reliability, and process performance.Featured technologies address several key challenges in electronics manufacturing, including:.Managing stresses caused by thermal cycling and differences in coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE).Supporting reliable higher-throughput assembly with UV/visible light-curing equipment.Meeting low-outgassing requirements in sensitive electronics applications designed for space applications.Protecting surfaces and critical components during finishing processes with temporary masking materials.Improving dispensing accuracy, repeatability, and process consistency through automated dispensing systems.Achieving complete cure in assemblies with shadowed areas through dual-cure chemistryDemonstrations will include a Janome dispenser actively applying materials onto flex circuits and curing with a Dymax BlueWaveQX4 spot system. Also, on display will be coated PC boards featuring a low outgassing conformal coating and product cards with details about the new Dymax FX Line Emitters.“As manufacturers continue to design tomorrow's technologies, they need complete assembly solutions that work together seamlessly throughout the production process,” said Raul Garcia, Dymax Territory Manager for Central Mexico.“Our portfolio of light-curable products helps customers improve process efficiency, enhance product reliability, and support the manufacture of increasingly complex electronic assemblies.”Attendees are invited to visit the Dymax team at SMTA Guadalajara to discuss application challenges, evaluate product capabilities, and learn how light-curing solutions can support their manufacturing objectives.

Cindy Gallagher

Dymax

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Dymax to Showcase Light-Curing Technologies for PCB Protection and Thermal-Stress Management at SMTA Guadalajara News Provided By Dymax September 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing



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