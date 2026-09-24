Safety Vision Expands Mass Transit Sales Team To Strengthen Customer, OEM And Dealer Support Across North America

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Stephen Cofta - National Account Executive

Kim Yoder - OEM/Dealer Account Manager

Stephen Cofta and Kim Yoder bring extensive transit, OEM and commercial vehicle experience to growing Mass Transit organization

- Nima Ostad, Safety Vision COOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Vision, a leading provider of mobile video surveillance and fleet intelligence solutions, today announced the expansion of its Mass Transit sales organization with the addition of Stephen Cofta and Kim Yoder, strengthening the company's ability to serve transit authorities, original equipment manufacturers and dealers across North America.The expansion is part of Safety Vision's continued investment in the Mass Transit market and is designed to provide customers and industry partners with greater access to experienced, dedicated sales resources.Cofta, based in the Buffalo, New York, area, will be responsible for Safety Vision's relationships with major transit authorities across North America. He brings over 25 years of experience in transit, transportation, and fleet sales, most recently serving as US sales manager for BAE Systems. His background also includes senior sales roles with Proterra and Motor Coach Industries.During his career, Cofta has worked extensively with transit agencies, fleet operators and transportation industry partners, including more than 10 years with Motor Coach Industries in fleet support, parts solutions and regional sales roles."Mass transit is one of our fastest growing sectors, and bringing on Stephen Cofta shows how seriously we take it. For three decades, transit agencies have trusted Safety Vision to protect their riders, operators, and vehicles, and we continue to invest in the newest video, AI, and connected fleet technology to keep safety operations running without gaps. Stephen will work directly with our largest agency customers to put that technology to work in the way they operate, and to help them get more from every system on their fleet, says Nima Ostad, Chief Operating Officer, Safety Vision."Yoder, based in Middlebury, Indiana, joins Safety Vision as OEM/Dealer Account Manager. She will be charged with developing and supporting dealer-level relationships with cutaway OEM builders throughout North America.Yoder brings more than 25 years of sales and business development experience in the commercial and specialty vehicle industries. She spent more than 12 years with ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, including nine years as vice president of sales and marketing and nearly four years as regional sales manager. Her earlier experience includes sales roles with Supreme Corporation and Green Alternative Systems.Nima Ostad, Safety Vision COO added that, "Kim Yoder brings years of experience selling into the transit market and a deep understanding of how bus and vehicle manufacturers work with technology suppliers. Safety Vision already has a strong presence with OEMs, and Kim's background is exactly what we need to take that business to the next level, from the largest manufacturers to smaller, specialized builders. Kim knows the people, the buying process, and what it takes to stay a trusted supplier, and we're excited to put that experience to work for Safety Vision and our customers."The expanded sales structure gives Safety Vision dedicated resources focused on both major transit agencies and the OEM/dealer channel, supporting the company's broader strategy of delivering comprehensive video, fleet intelligence and connected technology solutions throughout the transit vehicle lifecycle.“Transit agencies, OEMs and dealers each have distinct needs, but they all expect responsive support, reliable technology and partners who understand their business,” Ostad said.“Adding Stephen and Kim strengthens our ability to deliver that experience across North America.”About Safety VisionSafety Vision is a leading provider of mobile video surveillance and fleet intelligence solutions for mass transit, pupil transportation and commercial vehicle fleets. The company delivers onboard video, cloud-connected video management, artificial intelligence-enabled technology and related solutions designed to improve safety, security and fleet operations. Safety Vision is headquartered in Houston and serves customers throughout North America.

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Safety Vision, LLC

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Safety Vision Expands Mass Transit Sales Team to Strengthen Customer, OEM and Dealer Support Across North America News Provided By Safety Vision, LLC September 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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