Terminix Service Wins Silver For Best Pest Control In The State's Best 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The State Readers Across South Carolina Cast Over 107,000 Votes – Terminix Service, Inc. Recognized Among the Best in the State

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South Carolina has spoken. Readers of The State have named Terminix Service, Inc. a Silver winner in the Best Pest Control category in the 2026 edition of The State's Best – the annual readers' poll that celebrates the businesses and organizations that make Columbia and the greater South Carolina community an exceptional place to call home.The numbers behind this year's program speak for themselves. More than 107,000 votes were cast across 235 categories, representing a 29% increase over the previous year. With over 2,000 businesses competing statewide, earning a place at the top of any category is a true reflection of community trust – and that is exactly what Terminix Service, Inc. earned.Silver recognition in a field this competitive is not simply a ranking. It is a direct signal from South Carolina homeowners that they have experienced Terminix Service firsthand and consider them among the very best the state has to offer."Being recognized by the people of South Carolina means more to us than any industry award could," said Scott Fortson, President of Terminix Service, Inc. "Our customers are our neighbors. They invited us into their homes, trusted us to protect what matters most to them, and then took the time to vote. That is humbling, and it is the kind of recognition that reminds us why we do this work every single day."South Carolina homeowners know firsthand what pest pressure in this region looks like. The state's warm climate and humid summers create conditions where termites, mosquitoes, and ants thrive – and for many families, that means dealing with infestations that can pop up fast and spread faster. But the pressure does not stop when the temperatures drop. As fall and winter settle in, rodents and other pests begin pushing indoors looking for warmth and shelter. In a state where the seasons change but the pest challenges never really do, having a reliable partner matters. Terminix Service understands the full cycle of what South Carolina homes face – and they are equipped to handle it in every season.Terminix Service has been protecting South Carolina homes since 1947 – long before most pest control companies in this market even existed. That kind of longevity is not accidental. It is the result of decades spent learning the specific pest challenges of this region, building teams that reflect the communities they serve, and consistently showing up with the expertise homeowners need. Across the Midlands and well beyond, that track record is why so many South Carolina families do not shop around – they simply call Terminix Service.The State's Best is produced by The State, Columbia's trusted news source, in partnership with the community it serves. With record-breaking participation in 2026, this recognition is as authentic as it gets: no panels, no judges – just the voices of real South Carolinians who know quality service when they experience it.About Terminix ServiceTerminix Service, Inc. is a locally owned and operated family business founded in 1947 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina. Serving more than 200,000 customers across 56 branches in South Carolina, western North Carolina, and CSRA Georgia, the company sets the standard for pest and termite control in the South. Terminix Service, Inc. is consistently ranked among the Top 10 pest control companies in the United States by Pest Control Technology Magazine, holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and has been recognized as a Best Places to Work by the SC Chamber of Commerce since 2014 and a Best Employer in NC by Business NC Magazine since 2015. To schedule a free inspection, call 877-958-6811 or visit trustterminix.

Abby Drexler

Terminix Service, Inc.

+1 (901) 699-4779

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Terminix Service Wins Silver for Best Pest Control in The State's Best 2026 News Provided By Terminix Service, Inc. September 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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