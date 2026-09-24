Vigilance Bureau Arrests Supaul DTO Data Operator For Accepting Bribe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) continued its anti-corruption operations in Bihar, arresting a Data Entry Operator from the District Transport Office (DTO) in Supaul district while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

A nine-member team from the VIB, Patna, conducted the operation on Thursday at the DTO office located within the Collectorate premises in Supaul.

The team allegedly caught data operator Nandlal Kumar red-handed while accepting the bribe, triggering a stir on the office premises.

According to the Vigilance Bureau, Azhar Ali, a resident of the Lalitgram police station area in Madhubani district, had approached the bureau with a complaint alleging that a bribe was being demanded from him.

After filing the complaint, vigilance officials conducted a preliminary verification of the allegations.

After confirming the complaint, the team planned and carried out the trap operation at the District Transport Office.

During the operation, Kumar was allegedly caught while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

After the arrest, the Vigilance team took Kumar into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

DSP Vidyachal Prasad said the operation was carried out on the basis of the complaint received by the bureau.

He added that further action was being taken in accordance with established procedures.

The alleged employee will be produced in the special vigilance court in Patna. He is booked relevent charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Vigilance team is also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe demand and is conducting further investigation into the case.

The operation at the DTO office has drawn attention among departmental employees, while the investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the alleged bribery case.

Earlier, on August 8, the Vigilance Department arrested Anil Kumar Mandal, the General Manager of the Industries Department, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to an official, a machinery supplier, Kamre Alam, had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Department alleging that the General Manager was demanding a commission.

The complaint alleged that the General Manager was demanding a commission in exchange for the supply of machinery required to set up an industrial unit.