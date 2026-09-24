Taylor Swift Recruits Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell For 'Patient Zero' Music Video

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift has summoned some of the biggest names from Hollywood for her the music video of her upcoming song 'Patient Zero'.

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared the teaser for the music video. The video features Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell alongside Swift.

She wrote in the caption,“This Sunday. @vmas”

The music video is set to release on Friday alongside her 'Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' album. Swift has directed the video, which will world premiere at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, where she is also being honored with the inaugural Artist-Director Award.

Prior to this, Swift had announced 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' album, and has shared that the album will feature 4 new songs.

She took to her Instagram, and shared the news with her followers. She shared the album cover, and also penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about the journey of her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' in the past year.

She wrote,“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind... You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs”.

“I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore' including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now”, she added.

Her earlier album 'The Life of a Showgirl' was released on October 3, 2025.