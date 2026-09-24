INS Trishul's Toulon Visit Underscores Strong, Enduring Maritime Partnership Between India And France

MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Sep 24 (IANS) The Indian Navy's frontline guided-missile stealth frigate INS Trishul's visit to Toulon underscores the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and France, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

INS Trishul arrived at Toulon in France on Tuesday to participate in the 24th edition of the bilateral maritime exercise 'VARUNA' between the Indian Navy and the French Navy.

“The visit underscores the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and France and reflects the expanding scope of maritime cooperation and strengthening ties between the two nations,” the ministry stated.

“Exercise Varuna will witness professional engagements in harbour and at sea, including cross-deck visits, operational interactions and sporting engagements. These engagements will provide opportunities for both Navies to share experiences and Best Practices, enhance interoperability and foster greater mutual understanding,” it added.

According to the ministry, since its inception in 2001, Exercise Varuna has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing India and France's commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

On Sunday, INS Trishul concluded its three-day port call at Egypt's Alexandria.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer and crew of INS Trishul paid homage to the bravehearts of the two World Wars at the Chatby War Memorial, which contains 12 burials and bears the names of 19 Indian soldiers who died in ships sunk in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

INS Trishul undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Egyptian Navy Ship ENS Bernees. The exercise involved coordinated manoeuvring drills, communication exercises and approaches for replenishment at sea, providing an opportunity for personnel of the navies of the two nations to exchange professional expertise and enhance interoperability.

"The port call and the PASSEX reaffirm the longstanding relationship between the Indian Navy and the Egyptian Navy and contribute to strengthening maritime cooperation between the two friendly nations," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

–IANS

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