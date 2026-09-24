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VAST Data Introduces DataEnclave to Bring Leading AI Models and Enterprise Data Together on Trusted Infrastructure
(MENAFN- Active DMC) – VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, today announced VAST DataEnclave, the confidential AI capability of the VAST DataEngine, built on NVIDIA Confidential Computing, with the support of ecosystem partners including top AI model builders, AI clouds, AI security and leading AI hardware providers. By enabling deployment inside customer data centers or trusted cloud hardware, including environments where leading AI models could not previously operate, VAST Data, in collaboration with NVIDIA and partners, is bringing proprietary and open AI models across a range of modalities to the world’s most sensitive data – while giving customers control over cost, performance, model selection and data privacy, and giving model builders reach into environments they could never serve before.
Across financial services, healthcare, government and other highly regulated industries, some of the world’s most valuable data remains inside tightly controlled environments where moving it to an external AI service is impractical or prohibited. That creates a fundamental challenge for AI: sensitive data often cannot move to where leading models run, while model builders cannot distribute proprietary models into infrastructure they do not trust.
VAST DataEnclave extends the VAST AI Operating System to resolve this impasse with a hardware-isolated secure runtime and cryptographic attestation that verifies the environment and its enforced policy before sensitive assets, such as proprietary models and sensitive data, are decrypted and loaded into the secure enclave container for analysis, where they remain protected in CPU and GPU memory during processing. Customer data keys remain under customer control, model keys and weights remain within the model builder’s trust domain, and infrastructure operators and administrators cannot access either while they are being processed.
Looking ahead, today's announcement expands the range of advanced models organizations can deploy within their own environments, while advancing VAST's broader AI Operating System vision, in which models are managed as a logical resource alongside data rather than as applications that simply sit on top of the infrastructure. As organizations adopt ecosystems of specialized models, each fit for a different purpose, priced differently and subject to different levels of trust, the AI OS will increasingly need to pair the right model with the right task and govern those models across environments: determining where they run, what data they can access, who or what can use them and the policies under which they operate. As organizations increasingly fine-tune their own models and agents generate specialized intelligence from their interactions, model weights become a new class of enterprise intellectual property, making secure management at scale an increasingly important function of the operating system.
"Models are becoming a resource the operating system has to manage, the same way it manages data," said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. "That means knowing which model fits which task, what it can see, who can use it and under what rules, and doing all of that inside the same security and operational boundaries an enterprise applies to everything else. Bringing leading AI models securely to the world's most sensitive data is where this starts. Where it leads is a world where every organization is managing an ecosystem of fine-tuned models that represent its true intellectual property. The VAST AI Operating System is what keeps them secure, governed and useful."
Across financial services, healthcare, government and other highly regulated industries, some of the world’s most valuable data remains inside tightly controlled environments where moving it to an external AI service is impractical or prohibited. That creates a fundamental challenge for AI: sensitive data often cannot move to where leading models run, while model builders cannot distribute proprietary models into infrastructure they do not trust.
VAST DataEnclave extends the VAST AI Operating System to resolve this impasse with a hardware-isolated secure runtime and cryptographic attestation that verifies the environment and its enforced policy before sensitive assets, such as proprietary models and sensitive data, are decrypted and loaded into the secure enclave container for analysis, where they remain protected in CPU and GPU memory during processing. Customer data keys remain under customer control, model keys and weights remain within the model builder’s trust domain, and infrastructure operators and administrators cannot access either while they are being processed.
Looking ahead, today's announcement expands the range of advanced models organizations can deploy within their own environments, while advancing VAST's broader AI Operating System vision, in which models are managed as a logical resource alongside data rather than as applications that simply sit on top of the infrastructure. As organizations adopt ecosystems of specialized models, each fit for a different purpose, priced differently and subject to different levels of trust, the AI OS will increasingly need to pair the right model with the right task and govern those models across environments: determining where they run, what data they can access, who or what can use them and the policies under which they operate. As organizations increasingly fine-tune their own models and agents generate specialized intelligence from their interactions, model weights become a new class of enterprise intellectual property, making secure management at scale an increasingly important function of the operating system.
"Models are becoming a resource the operating system has to manage, the same way it manages data," said Renen Hallak, Founder & CEO of VAST Data. "That means knowing which model fits which task, what it can see, who can use it and under what rules, and doing all of that inside the same security and operational boundaries an enterprise applies to everything else. Bringing leading AI models securely to the world's most sensitive data is where this starts. Where it leads is a world where every organization is managing an ecosystem of fine-tuned models that represent its true intellectual property. The VAST AI Operating System is what keeps them secure, governed and useful."
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