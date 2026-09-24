NBF Fujairah Run Returns For Milestone 10Th Edition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Half Marathon and exciting prizes headline milestone 10th edition on 21 November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 2026: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has announced the return of the NBF Fujairah Run for its milestone 10th edition, taking place on Saturday, 21 November 2026. Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the event returns following a record-breaking ninth edition, which attracted 6,400 registrations and approximately 5,500 runners from across the UAE. This year, runners, fitness enthusiasts and families will once again come together in Fujairah for a morning of sport, wellbeing and community, with an expanded race line-up led by the introduction of a new 21.1km Half Marathon.

Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer at National Bank of Fujairah, said:“Reaching the 10th edition of the NBF Fujairah Run is an exciting milestone and a proud moment for us. Last year's record participation demonstrated the growing popularity of the event and the strong sense of community it continues to inspire. Over the past decade, the Run has evolved into a celebration of health, wellbeing and active lifestyle, bringing together people from across the UAE against Fujairah's unique natural landscape. This year, with a new Half Marathon, new challenges and even more opportunities to participate, we look forward to building on that momentum and making our 10th edition the most memorable yet.”

This year's edition introduces a new 21.1km Half Marathon, the newest and longest distance in the event's history. The Half Marathon joins the 11km Trail Run and the 10km, 5km and 3km Road Runs, offering participants a range of distances to suit different abilities and ambitions.

From experienced runners seeking a scenic challenge to friends and families taking part together, the event welcomes participants of different ages and abilities for a morning centred on fitness, wellbeing and community spirit. Set against Fujairah's distinctive natural landscape, the Run offers participants the opportunity to experience the emirate's coastline and mountain views as part of their race journey.

The event will also once again feature The Determined Ones Run, with complimentary participation for People of Determination, who are encouraged to walk, run or participate using a wheelchair.

Adding to the excitement, participants across the various race categories will have the opportunity to compete for a total prize pool of approximately AED 200,000, alongside trophies and medals recognising top performers.

Beyond the competition, participants and spectators can look forward to giveaways and family-friendly activities, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates sport, participation and togetherness. Building on an event that has grown year after year, the 10th edition will continue NBF's commitment to promoting health, wellbeing and active lifestyles while bringing communities together in Fujairah. Last year's event similarly featured dedicated activity zones for different age groups and positioned the Run as part of NBF's broader community development agenda.

Registration for the NBF Fujairah Run 2026 is now open. Participants can choose their challenge and be part of a decade of the NBF Fujairah Run on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Sign up now at NBF Fujairah Run 2026 | Together Every Step

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari'ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF's key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah and Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody's and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor's, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol“NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.