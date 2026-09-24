GEMS Education Welcomes Chester King As Esports Ambassador To Build A Network-Wide, Education-Led Esports Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GEMS School of Research and Innovation to serve as the network hub, connecting curriculum, teacher development, expert insight and competition across GEMS schools Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026 – GEMS Education has named Chester King, Founder and President of British Esports, as its Esports Ambassador, as the group takes the next step in developing a connected, education-led approach to esports across its school network.

Building on the experience already developed across GEMS schools, from competitions, learning resources and qualifications to specialist hubs and facilities, Chester King's collaboration is aimed at helping connect this expertise through a shared, network-wide framework. The approach will bring together learning, professional development, expert insight, competition and career pathways, while enabling schools to develop purposeful esports opportunities that extend well beyond competitive play.

At the centre of this work will be GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), which will serve as a hub for research, expert engagement and exemplary practice. Schools across the GEMS network will connect through teacher leadership and student participation, with age-appropriate learning materials, professional development, webinars and sessions led by industry experts, competitions and opportunities to learn directly from professionals working across the wider gaming and esports ecosystem.

The initiative comes as gaming and esports become increasingly relevant to the UAE's ambitions for digital talent, creativity and economic growth. Dubai's Program for Gaming 2033 aims to position the emirate among the world's top 10 global gaming hubs by 2033, with talent, content and technology at the heart of the programme.

For GEMS, the focus is not simply on developing better players, but on helping students understand and participate in the wider ecosystem around esports and gaming. This includes opportunities to explore game design and development, production, broadcasting, coaching, data and analytics, events, entrepreneurship and wellbeing, alongside competition.

Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education, said:“Education has to keep pace with the interests, opportunities and industries that are shaping young people's lives. At GEMS, our role is not simply to follow these developments, but to help students engage with them thoughtfully and purposefully. We have the scale, diversity and educational expertise to connect what individual schools are already doing in esports and create opportunities for students to learn from experts, develop transferable skills and understand the many pathways that exist beyond playing.

“Bringing Chester's experience into the GEMS network, with SRI serving as a hub for research and practice, gives us an opportunity to build an approach to esports that is grounded firmly in education, wellbeing and student development.”

Chester King, Esports Ambassador, GEMS Education and Founder and President of British Esports, said:“Esports can be a powerful platform for education when it is approached with purpose. It brings together competition, creativity, strategy, teamwork and technology, while opening doors to a much wider range of careers and opportunities than professional play alone.

“GEMS has already developed meaningful experience across its schools, and I am excited to help connect that experience across the network. The opportunity is to create an environment where students can participate safely, teachers are supported, and young people can learn directly from people working across the global esports and gaming industry.”

The programme will be underpinned by a strong focus on safeguarding, digital citizenship, healthy habits, inclusion, balance, wellbeing and responsible participation. It will also explore recognised qualifications and industry pathways, giving students opportunities to understand the breadth of roles available across the gaming and esports economy.

Chester King brings extensive experience across esports, sport and business. He founded the British Esports Federation in 2016 and currently serves as its President. He is also a Vice President of the Global Esports Federation, Vice President of the European Esports Federation and was a founding member of the International Olympic Committee's Esports and Gaming Liaison Group. He has also been involved in the development and ownership of esports organisations including the London Royal Ravens and Resolve.

The initiative builds on GEMS Education's wider commitment to connecting education with emerging industries and giving students opportunities to develop skills and experience in areas that are shaping the future of work. It also aligns with the UAE's growing investment in gaming, digital content and talent development.