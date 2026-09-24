Noida Bus Fire: Vehicle Had 9 Challans For Overspeeding, Parking

Following the recent bus fire incident in Greater Noida, DCP Traffic (Central Range) K Ramesh on Thursday said that the bus involved had nine pending challans in the national capital, predominantly for overspeeding and improper parking, while noting that its permit was valid till October 26.

Bus had 9 pending challans: DCP Traffic

Speaking to ANI, DCP Ramesh detailed the enforcement measures undertaken by the traffic police and addressed regulations surrounding vehicle inspections and pending violations. "This bus has nine challans in Delhi, mostly for overspeeding and improper parking. We regularly hold meetings with transport operators and bus owners, repeatedly advising them regarding permits and regulatory violations. We also take strict action against those who park illegally and engage in overloading," DCP Ramesh said.

The senior officer noted that routine inspections are conducted to ensure vehicles carry essential emergency equipment. "We periodically check for permit violations and inspect mandatory onboard safety equipment, including fire extinguishers. These protocols are checked on a continuous basis. This particular vehicle holds a valid permit up to October 26. However, since it is an older vehicle, general precautions will be taken and we will maintain strict surveillance on it going forward," he stated.

Addressing questions regarding the non-payment of multiple traffic challans, the DCP clarified that under existing regulations, vehicles cannot be seized solely for outstanding fines, though changes in the law are underway. "Regarding the non-payment of challans, there is currently no provision under the existing rules to impound a vehicle solely on those grounds. Recently, amendments have been introduced to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) in this regard. Action is being initiated against those failing to clear their challans, and conditions are being incorporated where defaulters will face restrictions, such as being unable to renew their insurance," he explained.

He further added, "At present, we do not have powers to impound for unpaid challans alone. However, if drivers operate without a valid permit or fail to meet the mandatory requirement of five years of driving experience, we treat such lapses as serious violations and impound the bus accordingly."

9 killed in Yamuna Expressway blaze

Nine passengers were killed after a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar in Greater Noida late Wednesday night. Two people, including the driver and conductor, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The bus was travelling from Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi to Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-kilometre milestone of the Yamuna Expressway around 11.30 pm on September 23.

According to the FIR registered at Jewar Police Station, around 30-35 passengers were travelling on the bus. Some passengers reportedly noticed a burning smell coming from the driver's cabin and alerted the driver and conductor. The FIR alleges that they did not stop the bus immediately and continued smoking inside the cabin. The fire subsequently spread rapidly through the vehicle, trapping several passengers inside.

PM Modi, CM Yogi announce ex-gratia

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the nine people who died in the Greater Noida bus fire, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister said, "Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said, according to a post by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)