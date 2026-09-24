Dubai T100 Triathlon To Kick Off On November 13 At Al Mamzar How To Register

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) This November, more than 2,000 atheletes, representing 57 nationalities will take part in the global Dubai T100 Triathlon, which will be held at Al Mamzar.

This will be the first time the sports event, taking place from November 13 to 15, will move to Al Mamzar as the T100 Race to Qatar enters its closing stages.

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More than a third of over 2,000 people who have registered so far have competed in previous editions. Last year's event attracted more than 3,000 triathletes and over 15,000 spectators.

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For the first time, the amateur programme will feature an Olympic-distance triathlon, comprising a 1.5-kilometre swim, 40-kilometre bike ride and 10-kilometre run, alongside relay options for the Olympic and Sprint distances.

The programme also includes the Sprint, comprising a 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike ride and 5-kilometre run, and the 100-kilometre race, featuring a 2-kilometre swim, 80-kilometre bike ride and 18-kilometre run.

Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), said the strong registration figures reflect growing momentum behind the event, adding that the move to Al Mamzar provides a single venue for the entire race weekend.

He said the addition of the Olympic distance and relay options will broaden participation, while the professional competition will feature leading female triathletes as the T100 Race to Qatar approaches its conclusion.

The professional race in Dubai will be contested exclusively by women this year under the revised T100 competition format. Twenty of the world's leading female professional triathletes are expected to compete, with the final line-up to be announced in the coming weeks.

The men's and women's professional fields will come together for the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final from December 10 to 12.

Organisers are also encouraging more Emirati women and girls to participate across the Sprint, Olympic, relay and 100-kilometre events.

The Dubai T100 will form part of the tenth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from October 31 to November 29 under the 30x30 initiative.

Spectator entry to Al Mamzar will be free throughout the race weekend.

How to register, prices

Those interested in paricipating can register through the website: Prices for taking part are as follows: (All prices are excluding a 4.99% booking fee)

Triathlon - Sprint - Team relay (750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run)

Dh818

Minimum age : 16 years old as of December 31

Triathlon - Sprint - Individual (750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run)

Dh674

Minimum age : 16 years old as of December 31

Triathlon - Olympic- Team relay (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run)

Dh1,224

Minimum age : 18 years old as of December 31

Triathlon - Olympic - Individual (1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run)

Dh1,124

Minimum age : 18 years old as of December 31

Triathlon - 100km- Individual (2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run)

Dh2,348

Minimum age : 18 years old as of December 31

(With inputs from WAM)

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