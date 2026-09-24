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NIIMS Hospital Organises Awareness Programme On Eczema
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, September 24, 2026: The Department of Dermatology at NIIMS Medical College & Hospital organised an awareness programme on Eczema to educate patients, attendants, healthcare workers and the general public about eczema, its symptoms, triggers,
prevention and appropriate management.
The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr. (Col.) S. Srivastava and moderated
by Dr. Mehak Gupta, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Sushma M., Senior Resident, with active participation from dermatology residents. Dr. Hammad M. and Dr. Azra Shahnawaz delivered
informative sessions highlighting the importance of early recognition, timely medical consultation
and adherence to prescribed treatment.
During the programme, participants were informed about common manifestations of eczema,
including dryness, itching, redness, scaling and recurrent skin lesions. The speakers also discussed the chronic and relapsing nature of eczema and explained why appropriate medical
management is important for controlling symptoms and improving quality of life.
Special emphasis was placed on regular moisturisation, gentle skincare practices, identification and avoidance of individual triggers and irritants, and compliance with prescribed treatment. The programme also addressed common misconceptions surrounding eczema, including the belief that the condition is contagious, with the aim of reducing stigma and unnecessary anxiety among patients and families.
An interactive session allowed patients and attendants to raise questions and clarify their concerns with the dermatology team. Through the initiative, the Department of Dermatology
highlighted the importance of informed skincare practices, early medical attention and continued
management for individuals living with eczema
prevention and appropriate management.
The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dr. (Col.) S. Srivastava and moderated
by Dr. Mehak Gupta, Assistant Professor, and Dr. Sushma M., Senior Resident, with active participation from dermatology residents. Dr. Hammad M. and Dr. Azra Shahnawaz delivered
informative sessions highlighting the importance of early recognition, timely medical consultation
and adherence to prescribed treatment.
During the programme, participants were informed about common manifestations of eczema,
including dryness, itching, redness, scaling and recurrent skin lesions. The speakers also discussed the chronic and relapsing nature of eczema and explained why appropriate medical
management is important for controlling symptoms and improving quality of life.
Special emphasis was placed on regular moisturisation, gentle skincare practices, identification and avoidance of individual triggers and irritants, and compliance with prescribed treatment. The programme also addressed common misconceptions surrounding eczema, including the belief that the condition is contagious, with the aim of reducing stigma and unnecessary anxiety among patients and families.
An interactive session allowed patients and attendants to raise questions and clarify their concerns with the dermatology team. Through the initiative, the Department of Dermatology
highlighted the importance of informed skincare practices, early medical attention and continued
management for individuals living with eczema
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