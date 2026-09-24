One Injured, Homes And Power Line Damaged In Russian Attack On Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration.

“Throughout the day, rescuers worked at the sites of strikes in various districts of the region. Enemy attacks continued this morning. One person was injured in the Korosten district,” the official said.

According to him, the attacks damaged administrative buildings and a power line, as well as windows in a medical facility, a childcare facility and residential buildings, along with the roof of an outbuilding.

The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Russian attack targets energy and border infrastructure inregion

As reported by Ukrinform, infrastructure was damaged in the Rivne region as a result of Russia's attack on September 24, but no people were injured.