Zelensky Announces New Package Of Missiles For Patriot Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Ukrainian community in the United States, Ukrinform reports, citing his Telegram channel.

"Today, we reached an agreement - I will not say with whom - on a package of missiles for Patriot systems. This is an important decision," he said.

Zelensky noted that the UN platform had enabled Ukraine and other countries to strengthen their capabilities.

Zelensky names three areas discussed in New York for moving toward ceasefire

"We signed a security agreement with Australia. This is Ukraine's 30th security agreement. Historically, it is the first security agreement with a country that is outside NATO and the EU. And this is a contribution. We signed a Drone Deal with Finland. This is a strong result that strengthens both countries," the President said.

The head of state added that, as part of the UN General Assembly, the Ukrainian team held 20 meetings with leaders of various countries.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United States from September 22 to 24, where he took part in the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: Office of the President