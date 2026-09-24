Air Defense And Energy Supply: Dutch PM Holds Conversation With Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister stated this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"The war in Ukraine is one of the main topics during the UN General Assembly. As winter approaches, and against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure, it is extremely important to maintain and strengthen support for Ukraine. This includes air defense and support for energy supplies," the statement said.

According to Jetten, during his conversation with President Zelensky, they discussed what Ukraine would need in the near future and what assistance the Netherlands and Europe could provide. They also discussed the reforms needed in Ukraine and the importance of strengthening the rule of law and combating corruption.

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"The Netherlands will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine for the sake of its security and, consequently, the security of all of Europe," Jetten said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Zelensky discussed Patriot interceptors and a winter support package with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in New York.

Earlier, Zelensky said that one of the main ways to strengthen Ukraine's overall position should be a winter package of air-defense missiles, consisting of 100 Patriot missiles per month - 300 missiles for the winter.

According to him, the need for protection against ballistic missiles already exceeds available capabilities. Ukraine, together with its European partners, is therefore working on creating a joint Freyja anti-ballistic syste, which could become operational within a year.

Photo: Rob Jetten/X