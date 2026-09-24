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At Least Nine Universities Evacuated In Moscow Over Reported Bomb Threats

At Least Nine Universities Evacuated In Moscow Over Reported Bomb Threats


2026-09-24 09:11:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Students and staff have been evacuated from at least nine higher education institutions in Moscow following reports of possible explosive devices being placed inside the buildings.

According to Russian media reports, evacuations were carried out at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts, the State University of Education, Moscow International University and the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics.

Evacuations were also reported at the Kosygin Russian State University, the Institute of Cinema and Television, the Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia, the Russian Foreign Trade Academy and the Moscow State University of Sports and Tourism.

Preliminary information indicates that the evacuations were prompted by reports about explosive devices allegedly being placed in the buildings. The threats have not been confirmed so far.

Emergency service personnel are continuing to inspect the buildings and adjacent areas for potentially dangerous objects.

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AzerNews

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