MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Napoleon Resources Inc. Announces Phase 1 Exploration Program at the Napoleon Gold Property

September 24, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Napoleon Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Napoleon Resources Inc. (TSXV: NAP) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into contracts with Precision GeoSurveys Inc. (" Precision ") and Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. (" Tripoint ") to commence the first phase of the exploration program recommended for the Napoleon Gold Property (the " Property "), located approximately 40 kilometres north of Kamloops, British Columbia, in the Kamloops Mining Division. Mobilization is expected to commence in late September 2026.

The program consists of a helicopter-borne magnetic, radiometric and VLF-EM survey to be flown by Precision over approximately 143 line kilometres at 100 metre line spacing, together with a grid soil geochemical survey to be carried out by Tripoint comprising approximately 450 soil samples and quality assurance and quality control inserts. The program is intended to generate drill targets in an area where outcrop exposure is limited by glacial cover.

"We are excited to commence the first phase of exploration on the Napoleon Gold Property," commented Gianluca Ciampi, CEO of Napoleon Resources. "The commencement of the first phase of exploration is an important step for the company and we look forward to updating shareholders as the program progresses."

Exploration in the Area

The Property lies 1.2 kilometres from the Bonaparte Developed Prospect (MINFILE 092P 050) where auriferous quartz veins hosted principally within a quartz diorite intrusion have been the subject of extensive historical exploration. Decade Resources Ltd. (" Decade ") holds an option to acquire an 80% interest in the mineral claims on which the Bonaparte Developed Prospect is situated. As described in the Company's technical report, work at the Bonaparte between 1985 and 1989 comprised 1,683 metres of trenching and 4,427.8 metres of diamond drilling in 64 holes, and a 3,700 tonne bulk sample collected in 1994 yielded 3,160 ounces of gold. By the end of 2011, 134 diamond drill holes totalling 8,019.8 metres, 66 trenches and 12 reverse circulation holes had been completed, identifying nine quartz veins within an area measuring approximately 300 metres by 350 metres. A further 15 diamond drill holes totalling 1,174.2 metres were completed between 2015 and 2018. Both the Property and the Bonaparte lie within the same erosional window through the overlying Miocene plateau basalts.

Decade reported in a news release dated August 31, 2026 that the first hole of its Phase I drill program at the Bonaparte property intersected porphyry-style copper mineralization at depth.

The Company has no interest in the Bonaparte property. The historical information described above is derived from the Company's technical report and the information regarding Decade Resources Ltd. is derived from its news release dated August 31, 2026; neither has been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person as the data is not within the Qualified Person's custody or control. Mineralization on the Bonaparte property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Napoleon Gold Property. Investors are cautioned that mineralization styles and geological structures can vary significantly across short distances and proximity should not be relied on as an indicator of future success.

Qualified Person

Warren Robb, P.Geo., a director of the Company, is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Napoleon Resources Inc.

Napoleon Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's principal mineral property interest is an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Napoleon Gold Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada.

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For further information contact:

Gianluca Ciampi

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.363.2894

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated timing of mobilization and commencement of the airborne geophysical and soil geochemical surveys, the anticipated scope and parameters of those surveys, the objective of generating drill targets, and the Company's exploration plans and objectives generally. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "objective," "estimates," "may," "could," "would," "should," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: adverse weather, wildfire activity and other field conditions; the availability of aircraft, equipment, laboratory capacity and qualified field personnel; delays in obtaining or maintaining any required permits, authorizations or access; laboratory turnaround times; the uncertainty inherent in the interpretation of geophysical and geochemical data; the risk that exploration results are not indicative of mineralization and that no mineral resource may ever be delineated on the Property; the Company's ability to satisfy its expenditure and other obligations under the option agreement in respect of the Property; the Company's requirement for additional financing and the availability of financing on acceptable terms; reliance on key personnel and third-party contractors; and the risks described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final long form prospectus dated May 20, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Napoleon Resources Inc.