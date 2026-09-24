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Vecima Networks Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:48 AM EST - Vecima Networks Inc.: Today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Q4 Revenue $91.0M; Adjusted EBITDA $18.9M; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 20.8%. Vecima Networks Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $12.50.
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