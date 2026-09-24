Sic Power Semiconductor Market Size To Hit USD 33.29 Billion By 2035 At 27% CAGR Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductor Market was valued at approximately USD 0.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2035, at CAGR of 28.6% during 2026-2035, as North America Records the Fastest Growth at 28.6% CAGR Through 2035 and Europe is projected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2035

Austin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the SiC Power Semiconductor Market









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SiC Power Semiconductor Market Key Highlights

Market size, 2025: USD 3.05 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 33.29 Billion

CAGR: 27% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: Asia Pacific, with 54.5% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: North America, at 28.6% CAGR through 2035

Largest wafer size: 6-Inch, with approximately 71.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing wafer size: 8-Inch, at approximately 9.80% CAGR

Largest end-user industry: Automotive, with approximately 60.00% share in 2025

Fastest-growing end-user industry: Fast-Charging Infrastructure, at approximately 27.00% CAGR

Largest device type: Discrete MOSFET/JFET, with approximately 42.50% share in 2025

Fastest-growing device type: Power Module, at approximately 10.50% CAGR

Market Relevance

Silicon carbide power semiconductors are becoming increasingly significant in all areas of power electronics due to their superior breakdown voltage capability, lower switching losses, and enhanced thermal conductivity relative to traditional silicon-based components. The shift toward 800V electric vehicle systems is boosting interest in SiC components, while high-voltage charging, renewables, and data center power systems are creating further use cases.

SiC Power Semiconductor Market Overview

In the SiC Power Semiconductor Market, there are several technological advances occurring, which include larger wafer size production and increased investments in wide band-gap semiconductor technology made by device manufacturers, wafer producers, and automotive OEMs. Specifically, 200mm wafers appear to be on the horizon due to high die throughput and possible cost benefits. In addition, the electrification of vehicles and charging station construction continue to drive SiC semiconductor market demand.

Strategic Market Outlook

The trend toward 200mm wafer manufacture is a great opportunity for industry participants, since bigger wafers yield more dies per production run, allowing for less expensive foundry amortization. Investments into the manufacture of big-diameter wafers along with advancements in wafer grinding and crystal pulling technologies drive the progress to large-scale production of SiC components.

Growing use of SiC components in data center power racks is also an opportunity because data centers become more interested in implementing high-voltage DC power supply. Efficiency and heat dissipation advantages of the technology provide opportunities in high-voltage and high-temperature components, packaging, and qualification, especially for companies with automotive quality engineering.

SiC Power Semiconductor Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific led the global SiC Power Semiconductor Market with a 54.5% share in 2025, supported by China's electric-vehicle manufacturing base, Japan's crystal-growth expertise, and South Korea's module-assembly capabilities. Regional supply-chain integration, domestic substrate production, and vertically integrated manufacturing are strengthening the region's position in the SiC ecosystem. China accounted for approximately 38.00% of Asia Pacific revenue in 2025.

North America is the fastest-growing regional market, registering a 28.6% CAGR through 2035. Growth is being supported by CHIPS Act incentives, expanding domestic wafer-fabrication capacity, automotive plant re-tooling across the U.S. Midwest, and increasing adoption of 800V DC power-distribution systems in data centers. The U.S. SiC Power Semiconductor Market was valued at approximately USD 0.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 7.96 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 28.6%.

The Europe SiC Power Semiconductor Market is estimated to be USD 0.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.80 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 25.50% during 2026–2035. The growth is supported by its automotive manufacturing base and established power-electronics supplier ecosystem.

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SiC Power Semiconductor Market Segment Analysis

By Wafer Size: The 6-Inch segment captured 71.00% market share in 2025 owing to well-established techniques for crystal pulling, manufacturing facilities, yield predictability, and availability of 150mm fabrication capacity. The 8-Inch segment was witnessing an increase in its growth rate at an approximate 9.80% CAGR due to high die production from each wafer and reduced foundry amortization costs.

By End-User Industry: Automotive held the dominant share of about 60.00% in 2025 on account of the movement towards 800V architecture in electric vehicles drive trains. The Fast-Charging Infrastructure segment is expanding at the highest CAGR of about 27.00%, owing to the move towards chargers from 400 to 500kW range and need to reduce converter sizes and cooling solutions.

By Device Type: The discrete MOSFET/JFET segment was dominant in terms of market share in 2025 with about 42.50%, due to benefits like design flexibility, cost savings, switching frequency capability, and decreased conduction losses. The power modules are growing at the highest rate, with CAGR at about 10.50%, due to needs like single packaging solutions, thermal efficiency, faster qualification, and pre-qualified thermal packaging solutions.

SiC Power Semiconductor Market Key Trends

Accelerating adoption of 800V electric-vehicle architectures is reshaping automotive power-device demand.

Expansion toward 200mm wafer fabrication is supporting higher production volumes and lower per-unit costs.

High-voltage fast-charging infrastructure above 350kW is expanding SiC deployment beyond electric vehicles.

Increasing adoption of SiC in data-center power shelves is creating an additional demand channel.

Growing vertical integration among automotive OEMs is supporting long-term wafer supply commitments.

Competitive Landscape

The SiC Power Semiconductor Market features semiconductor manufacturers, power-electronics companies, wafer suppliers, and technology providers competing around manufacturing scale, device performance, packaging, reliability, and automotive qualification. Recent activity reflects the industry's movement toward larger wafers, high-power charging, electric-vehicle applications, and advanced SiC technologies.

In 2026, Infineon Technologies began supplying silicon carbide technology to ADVANTICS for power converters used in megawatt charging systems. In 2025, Infineon rolled out SiC products based on 200mm wafer technology at its Villach, Austria facility. In 2024, STMicroelectronics introduced a new generation of SiC power technology for next-generation electric-vehicle traction inverters, while onsemi expanded its Bucheon, South Korea facility for silicon carbide production above one million 200mm wafers annually.

Major key players include

Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Wolfspeed Inc., onsemi Corporation, ROHM Co., Ltd., Semikron Danfoss GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Qorvo SiC (United Silicon Carbide), GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., Littelfuse Inc. (IXYS), Navitas Semiconductor Corp., Power Integrations Inc., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Global Power Technologies Group Inc., StarPower Semiconductor Ltd., BYD Semiconductor Co., Ltd., CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.

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