Miggo Security Recognized As A SINET16 Honoree For Advancing Mitigation-First Runtime Defense

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights demand for mitigation against AI-enabled attackers during the critical window before exploitable vulnerabilities can be patched

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miggo Security, a leader in autonomous mitigation and ADR, has been named a 2026 SINET16 Honoree. Miggo is the only runtime application security company among this year's honorees, reflecting growing demand for protection that works at the speed and sophistication of AI-enabled attackers.

AI has collapsed the time between a vulnerability's disclosure and its exploitation, while patching still runs on development timelines. Miggo closes that gap. AppDNA, Miggo's live runtime model of each application, identifies which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable in a given environment. Miggo then generates a tailored mitigation, verifies it against real attack techniques, and deploys it at the edge or inside the running application. There are no code changes and no waiting for the next sprint.

Miggo WAF Copilot blocked 91 percent of real exploit bypasses in published testing, against 48 percent for the best-performing generic managed ruleset.

"In recent months, we have watched mean time to exploit turn negative as AI converts patches into working exploits with no human in the loop," said Daniel Shechter, co-founder and CEO of Miggo Security. "Enterprises need autonomous mitigation they can trust to block exploitation while patching is underway. SINET's recognition affirms that the industry is ready for a new standard: mitigate now, patch when you're ready.”

SINET selected the 2026 honorees from 158 applicants representing 10 countries. Applications were evaluated by a judging committee of 100 top security professionals, including CISOs, risk executives and venture capitalists, among others.

"The velocity of AI and today's geopolitical stakes have made cybersecurity innovation more urgent than ever," said Robert Rodriguez, SINET Founder and Chairman. "And innovation, in its simplest form, begins with having an awareness that technology exists to better society. That is what the SINET16 is about.”

To learn more about Miggo's SINET16-recognized approach to runtime detection and response, visit: .

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security is the autonomous mitigation company that identifies which vulnerabilities are actually exploitable in each environment, then generates, verifies and deploys precise protection in under an hour, with no code changes or developer involvement. Customers cut average mitigation time from more than 60 days to under 60 minutes and operational overhead by more than 50%. Miggo Security has been awarded Gartner Cool Vendor 2025 for AI Security and Frost & Sullivan's Product Innovation Award 2025, among others. To stay up to date, follow Miggo Security on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

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