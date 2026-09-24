Free Community Cookout In Frisco: Ally Medical ER Ribbon Cutting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ally Medical ER Frisco hosts an evening of free food, drinks, cotton candy, and family games on October 8th

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ally Medical Emergency Room is welcoming Frisco residents to its new facility with a free community cookout on October 8th. To commemorate its opening, the emergency room at 5600 Eldorado Pkwy will host an evening of festivities from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., highlighted by an official ribbon cutting with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. Everyone is invited to drop in for an evening filled with fun, and guests can RSVP on Facebook for event reminders.

Ally Medical ER Frisco opened its doors earlier this year, marking the brand's second location in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. For the team, providing exceptional care goes beyond treating patients inside their ER walls. It means actively showing up and supporting the local community. This event offers neighbors a chance to gather, enjoy free entertainment, and celebrate together.

"Earning the trust of our Frisco neighbors means everything to us, and that starts with being an active, supportive part of this community," said Elizabeth Strait, Community Outreach Coordinator for Ally Medical ER Frisco. "We want this event to feel like a genuine gift to the neighborhood, and we can't wait to host everyone for a fun, free night together."

Free Food, Music & Fun

The celebration runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., and guests are welcome to stop by anytime. The evening includes:



Fresh Off the Grill: Hot dogs cooked live on-site

Sweet Treats: Freshly spun cotton candy and assorted desserts

Refreshments: Cold drinks, including bar service for adults Entertainment: Face painting and custom balloon animals

Emergency Care That Keeps Up With Frisco

Ally Medical ER Frisco is open 24/7, 365 days a year, with no appointments needed. Every visit includes:



Little to no wait times

Board-certified emergency physicians and experienced clinical staff on-site at all times

Advanced imaging including CT, X-ray, and ultrasound Private rooms and a calm, welcoming environment

Ally Medical Emergency Room is physician-owned and operated, with local doctors invested in the cities where they practice, ensuring care that's grounded in the communities they serve.

Event at a Glance

What: Ally Medical ER Frisco Ribbon Cutting Celebration

When: Thursday, October 8, 2026, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 5600 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033

Cost: Free and open to the public

RSVP: facebook.com/events/1076089901942386

About Ally Medical Emergency Room

Ally Medical Emergency Room operates freestanding emergency facilities across Texas that are owned and led by local, board-certified physicians. Open 24/7, 365 days a year with little to no wait times, every location is equipped with a full radiology suite, on-site pharmacy, and in-house laboratory for rapid diagnostic results. Committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care with less waiting and more personal attention, Ally Medical ER's patient-first model empowers medical teams to act quickly, treat effectively, and create a welcoming environment for patients and families - all in pursuit of their mission to deliver exemplary experiences to patients, team members, and the communities they serve. With more than 20,000 five-star Google reviews across Texas, Ally Medical ER is one of the most trusted names in emergency care in the state.

Media Contact

Ally Medical Emergency Room

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allymedical.com

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