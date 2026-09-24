Solera Visits BYD Global Headquarters

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In-Depth Discussions with BYD Chief Scientist Lian Yubo and Management Team on the Global Expansion of China's NEV Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Holdings, LLC. ("Solera"), a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and digital transportation safety solutions, recently conducted a high-level visit to BYD Global Headquarters.

Ms. Jing Liao, Solera's Chief Administrative Officer and Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation, led the Solera delegation in discussions with Mr. Lian Yubo, Chief Scientist of BYD, Chief Automotive Engineer, and President of the Automotive Engineering Research Institute, along with his management team. Ms. Yang Ying, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of the China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association (CITS), and Mr. Wang Junming, Vice Chairman of CITS, also participated in the exchange.

The three parties engaged in in-depth discussions on the global expansion of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry, the development of overseas service ecosystems, international industry collaboration, and future opportunities for cooperation. Mr. SooCheon Chung, Solera's Asia Managing Director, and Mr. Jason Liu, Sales Director of Solera China, also attended the meeting.









Photo: Solera's management team visits BYD Global Headquarters and poses for a group photo with Mr. Lian Yubo, Chief Scientist of BYD, Chief Automotive Engineer, and President of the Automotive Engineering Research Institute, his team, and leaders from the CITS.

During the exchange, the parties held in-depth discussions on the opportunities and challenges facing Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers as they expand into international markets. The discussions focused on key elements of overseas aftersales ecosystem development, including vehicle lifecycle management, aftersales service network development, repair capability enhancement, insurance and claims services, data ecosystem development, and regulatory compliance across global markets.



The parties also exchanged views on the development of global aftersales service networks and technical talent development, exploring how repair information, technical training programs, and digital tools can support the continuous improvement of repair capabilities and operational efficiency across international markets.









Solera, CITS, and BYD representatives engage in discussions on the global expansion of China's NEV industry and the development of overseas aftersales ecosystems.

As China's NEV industry continues to accelerate its global expansion, building an international service ecosystem that supports the entire vehicle lifecycle is becoming increasingly important. During the discussions, the BYD team shared insights drawn from the company's international growth experience, including perspectives on overseas service network development, localized operational capabilities, and broader industry ecosystem collaboration. The three parties also exchanged views on topics such as access to repair and maintenance information in international markets, data compliance requirements, and the development of parts and service ecosystems.

Mr. Zhong Yilin, Vice President of the BYD Automotive Engineering Research Institute, commented: "As China's NEV industry continues to expand globally, the importance of building robust service ecosystems is becoming increasingly evident. Further strengthening overseas repair and service networks, developing technical talent, and enhancing service capabilities tailored to local market needs are all critical priorities for Chinese automotive brands pursuing international growth."

Ms. Yang Ying, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary General of the China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association (CITS), echoed this view and added:

"Supporting the international development of Chinese NEV companies remains a key area of focus for CITS. We will continue to leverage our role as a platform for collaboration and international exchange, helping Chinese automotive enterprises expand into overseas markets and achieve sustainable, long-term growth."

The participants agreed that closer collaboration across the automotive value chain and continued improvements in global service support capabilities will provide a strong foundation for Chinese automotive brands as they further expand their international presence.

During the visit, Solera's management team, together with representatives from the CITS, toured BYD's Global Headquarters Exhibition Center. The delegation gained deeper insights into BYD's achievements in new energy vehicles, power battery technologies, and intelligent mobility solutions, while also exchanging views on emerging trends shaping the global automotive industry.









Photo: Solera's management team and representatives from the CITS tour BYD's Global Headquarters Exhibition Center, gaining insights into BYD's achievements in new energy vehicles and related technologies.

This visit further strengthened mutual understanding between Solera and BYD, while reflecting the shared commitment of all parties to supporting the global development of China's NEV industry. Looking ahead, Solera looks forward to maintaining close dialogue with BYD, the CITS, and other industry stakeholders. Through continued international collaboration and knowledge sharing, the parties will continue to explore opportunities to enhance service ecosystems and foster innovation in support of the global expansion of Chinese NEV manufacturers. By strengthening industry collaboration and promoting the exchange of global best practices, Solera remains committed to supporting the sustainable and high-quality international development of China's NEV industry.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to leading brands across the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, and Autodata, among others. Solera serves more than 280,000 customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit

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