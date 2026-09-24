Quantum X Labs Files U.S. Patent Application For Quantum Authentication Security Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patent submission by its QuantumQ Security operation seeks to protect ownership of proprietary quantum technology against unauthorized copying and redistribution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum X Labs” or the“Company”), a quantum technology company developing technologies across quantum computing, quantum security, quantum software and quantum sensing, today announced that its quantum security operation, QuantumQ Security, has submitted an U.S. patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, titled“Watermarking of Quantum Circuits Using Decomposition of Weyl (KAK) Coordinates in Two-Qubit Blocks.”

This is another quantum cyber milestone and announcement following the appointment of former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen as the President of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board who, among other duties, will contribute to the expansion of QXL into defense and security markets.

The patent submission relates to a security approach designed to address an emerging challenge in the commercialization of quantum computing: protecting the ownership and intellectual property of quantum circuits against unauthorized copying, redistribution and use. As quantum computing advances toward broader commercial deployment, proprietary quantum algorithms and circuits may represent increasingly valuable intellectual property. Quantum circuits are optimized and decomposed into elementary gates before being executed on quantum hardware, including through third-party or cloud-based quantum computing environments. This process may create potential exposure of proprietary quantum designs to unauthorized access, copying or redistribution.

QuantumQ Security's patent submission seeks to establish a method for embedding identifiable ownership information within quantum technology through the decomposition of Weyl, or KAK, coordinates in two-qubit blocks. The objective is to enable an owner to subsequently verify ownership while seeking to limit the computational overhead and fidelity degradation that can arise from certain existing watermarking techniques.

Watermarking in this context refers to modifying a quantum computation in a controlled manner so that an embedded signature can be associated with an authorized owner. Unlike conventional digital watermarking, quantum watermarking must operate within the unique constraints of quantum computation, where additional gates and increased circuit depth can introduce additional noise and potentially reduce execution fidelity.

This challenge is particularly relevant to Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (“NISQ”) systems, where quantum resources remain constrained and qubits are susceptible to errors. Security mechanisms intended for these systems therefore need to consider not only their ability to establish ownership, but also their potential effect on circuit depth, two-qubit gate counts and overall performance. The Company believes that the ability to establish and verify ownership of proprietary quantum technology could become increasingly important as quantum computing evolves toward cloud-based and distributed models in which developers may execute proprietary algorithms on quantum infrastructure controlled by third parties.

The patent submission forms part of QuantumQ Security's broader strategy of developing security technologies specifically for the emerging quantum computing ecosystem. Rather than focusing solely on adapting classical cybersecurity methods to address quantum-related threats, QuantumQ Security is developing technologies intended to use the properties and architecture of quantum systems themselves as part of the security framework.

“As quantum computing becomes increasingly commercialized, proprietary quantum algorithms and the circuits implementing them could become highly valuable intellectual property,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Technology Scientist of Quantum X Labs.“A developer may eventually need to send proprietary quantum technology to computing infrastructure that it does not own or control. Our work is focused on creating a mechanism through which ownership can effectively travel with that technology, while seeking to minimize the computational burden associated with that protection.”

The patent submission represents another component of QuantumQ Security's developing multi-layer quantum security architecture, which is focused on detection, protection and verification across the quantum computing lifecycle.

Quantum X Labs intends to continue the theoretical evaluation, simulation and testing of the watermarking technology as part of its development process.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected benefits, capabilities, development, testing and potential commercialization of its quantum security technologies; the ability of such technologies to protect and verify ownership of quantum intellectual property; the future growth and needs of the quantum computing market; the Company's strategy and plans for QuantumQ Security and its multi-layer quantum security architecture; the anticipated contribution and impact of Mr. Yossi Cohen's appointment as President of the Scientific Advisory Board, including the Company's expansion into defense and security markets; and the Company's future research, evaluation and development activities. The Company cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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