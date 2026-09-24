Change Agents Joins Association Of The United States Army, Expanding Engagement Across U.S. Defense Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Participate in 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., Bringing Together U.S. Army Leadership, Defense Industry Leaders and Emerging Technology Companies

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) (“Change Agents” or the“Company”), a developer of agentic artificial intelligence (“AI”) software solutions advancing into AI-enabled autonomous air surveillance and air defense counter-unmanned aerial systems (“C-UAS”) technologies, today announced that it has joined the Association of the United States Army (“AUSA”) and plans to participate in the 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, being held October 12–14, 2026, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

AUSA is a nonprofit educational organization supporting America's Army, including Active, Guard and Reserve soldiers, Army civilians, retirees and families. Its Annual Meeting & Exposition is one of North America's leading land-power and defense industry events, bringing together military leadership, policymakers, international delegations, defense contractors and technology companies from across the global defense ecosystem.

Change Agents' membership and planned participation in the Annual Meeting are expected to provide additional opportunities for the Company to engage with military stakeholders and defense technology companies as it continues building its presence in the autonomous surveillance, air defense and C-UAS markets.

The 2026 AUSA Annual Meeting is expected to feature more than 750 exhibits and tens of thousands of attendees, providing a forum for engagement around emerging technologies, U.S. Army priorities and the evolving requirements of modern defense operations.

“We believe joining AUSA and participating in its Annual Meeting represent important steps in expanding Change Agents' engagement with the U.S. defense community,” said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corp.“As we advance our strategy in AI-enabled autonomous surveillance, air defense and counter-UAS technologies, developing relationships across the military and defense technology ecosystem is an important component of our growth strategy. The AUSA Annual Meeting provides an opportunity to engage directly with Army leadership, defense industry participants and technology innovators as we evaluate potential partnerships, acquisitions and other opportunities that can accelerate our expansion in this market.”

Change Agents recently formed Autonomous Air Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary established to pursue opportunities in AI-enabled autonomous drone surveillance and counter-UAS technologies. The Company is evaluating strategic acquisition and partnership opportunities as it seeks to build a broader platform serving the rapidly evolving autonomous surveillance and defense market.

Participation in AUSA complements Change Agents' broader efforts to establish relationships across the defense and technology sectors and gain greater exposure to evolving military requirements, emerging autonomous technologies and potential strategic partners.

About Change Agents Corporation

Change Agents Corporation (Nasdaq: CHGA) is a developer of agentic artificial intelligence software solutions. The Company is expanding its strategy into AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-UAS technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC. Change Agents is evaluating technologies, strategic partnerships and acquisition opportunities intended to position the Company in markets where artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and advanced defense technologies converge. The Company's current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI Search Optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI-powered content creation platform. Through its scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, Change Agents is focused on delivering innovative AI solutions that create measurable customer value while generating recurring subscription revenue and long-term shareholder returns. The Company is seeking to expand into various high growth sectors that are expected to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Change Agents is also distributing the KetoAirTM breathalyzer device, a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Change Agents Corp, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“will”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“should”,“may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, the formation and anticipated activities of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, the evaluation of potential acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships, the size and growth of the counter-UAS market, and future business plans. Market data cited herein is derived from third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. The Company has no operating history in the defense sector, and there can be no assurance that it will complete any transaction, develop or acquire any counter-UAS technology, or generate any revenue from this initiative. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC's website (), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

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