Stellar V Capital Corp. Signs Letter Of Intent To Enter Into The Specialty Materials Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar V Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SVCC) ("Stellar"), a special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with a deep-tech advanced materials company producing synthetic graphene (the "Company").

The Company's current shareholders are expected to roll 100% of their equity into the combined publicly listed entity. The transaction is also expected to include a PIPE of $30 million to support the execution of the Company's growth strategy.

The Company is one of a handful of entities worldwide verified as a graphene producer by the Advanced Carbons Council, the pertinent international verification body, and it has also applied for EPA approval in the USA. The Company employs a proprietary production process, producing a high-purity graphene grade of 98.5% carbon with 1.5% oxygen, with no measurable impurities. The Company's production line is modular, allowing rapid production growth.

Graphene is comprised of single carbon atom layer sheets of up to 10 layers thick, a highly sought after specialty material due to its characteristics of exceptional strength-to-weight ratio with a tensile strength over 100 times higher than structural steel. Its thermal conductivity is one of the highest known at room temperature, while it's electrical conductivity rivals that of copper. Due to these characteristics, graphene has applications across multiple industries such as defence, lubricants, cement/concrete, protective coatings, advanced composite materials such as carbon-fibber, thermoplastics, battery materials, and many more.

Non-Binding Letter of Intent

The LOI is non-binding and subject to the execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, required approvals, and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

About Stellar V Capital Corp.

Stellar V Capital Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed Business combination, including expected structure, financing, timing and benefits. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including the ability to execute definitive agreements, obtain approvals, satisfy closing conditions and maintain listing status. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of securities. In connection with the proposed transaction, SVCC intends to file a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC. Investors are urged to review these materials when available at . No obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts:

Anastasios (Tassos) Chrysostomidis

Vice President of Business Development

Stellar V Capital Corp.

Email: ...

Daniela Guerrero

Investor Relations/Media

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: ...