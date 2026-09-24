Forge Names Portfolio Leadership Team To Accelerate Growth Across Key Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Market Structure Brings Greater Focus, Accountability and Scale to Forge's Go-to-Market Strategy

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge, the B2B events and media company, formed by the combination of Emerald and Questex, today announces its portfolio leadership team, establishing a market-focused structure designed to accelerate growth, strengthen customer relationships and bring the full scale of Forge to the industries it serves.

The new structure organizes Forge around four market portfolios, each led by an experienced executive with responsibility for market strategy, growth and performance. The leaders will work across Forge's portfolio of events, media brands, digital products and year-round communities to create greater value for customers and audiences.

The new structure comes as Forge continues to expand its presence in high-value markets. Most recently, Forge announced the acquisition of Becker's Healthcare from Pamlico Capital, adding 16 annual conferences, more than a dozen digital publications, newsletters, podcasts and executive communities serving hospital, health system and healthcare executives. Becker's joins Fierce Healthcare and Life Sciences, Forge's existing portfolio serving pharma, biotech and payer audiences, creating a scaled platform spanning the healthcare value chain.

The acquisition reflects the opportunity at the center of Forge's market strategy: bringing together complementary brands, audiences, content, events and capabilities to create deeper relationships with customers and greater value across entire industries.

The company will organize its business around the following market segments:



Gannon Brousseau – Group President of Luxury, Design & Hospitality

Jessica Cole – Group President of Healthcare & Life Sciences

Lindsay Hubley – Group President of Lifestyle & Outdoor Rhiannon James – Group President of Technology, Media & Advanced Industrials

Each leader reports directly to Paul Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Forge.

“This is an important step in how we will operate and grow Forge,” said Miller.“We are bringing the company closer to the markets we serve, with leaders who understand the customers, communities and opportunities within them. This structure gives our teams greater focus and accountability while allowing us to leverage the scale, data, technology and capabilities of Forge across every market.”

The market structure is designed to connect Forge's businesses more closely around the needs of customers and audiences, while creating opportunities to expand relationships across events, content, digital products, data and year-round engagement.

“Forge brings together an extraordinary collection of brands, audiences and capabilities,” noted Miller.“Our opportunity now is to connect those assets in smarter ways - within markets and across markets - and turn our scale into meaningful growth for our customers and our business.”

The leadership team will work closely with Forge's centralized Centers of Excellence and Event Performance and Corporate leadership, which provide capabilities and expertise across content, experience, brand, digital architecture and other critical functions. Together, the market and functional teams will create a more integrated go-to-market model while maintaining the deep market expertise that has made Forge's brands successful.

The appointments build on Forge's strategy to create a more connected, scalable B2B platform, one that can serve customers throughout the year, not only around individual events or media properties.

“Our goal is simple: put the customer at the center, bring more of Forge to every relationship and create more opportunities to move markets,” Miller added.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Forge

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