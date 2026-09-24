Guaranteed Rate Affinity Welcomes Matthew Falconer As California Branch Manager

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Falconer brings 20 years of mortgage experience and a commitment to helping buyers make confident financial decisions

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Matthew Falconer has joined the company as a California Branch Manager after nearly six years at CrossCountry Mortgage. He will serve homebuyers across a range of needs while sharing his industry knowledge with loan officers across the company.

Over the past decade, Falconer has established himself as a top-producing loan officer and perennial President's Club recipient. He is known for clear communication, strong market knowledge and client education.

His work spans first-time homebuyers, seasoned buyers and clients purchasing investment properties. Falconer also specializes in the Buy Before You Sell program, which is designed to help buyers close on new homes before selling their current properties.

“Success in mortgage lending starts with making sure clients understand their options,” said Falconer.“Whether I'm helping someone buy a first home or a fifth, my goal is to create opportunities that may not have seemed possible. Guaranteed Rate Affinity gives me access to tools and products that will help me better serve clients, and I look forward to sharing what I've learned with loan officers across the company.”

Falconer's appointment reflects Guaranteed Rate Affinity's continued focus on recruiting top mortgage professionals and industry leaders.

“I'm thrilled to team up with Matthew and welcome him to Guaranteed Rate Affinity,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity.“He's a proven producer with an incredible track record, but what really stands out is the way he builds relationships, solves problems and shows up for his clients. Matthew brings the kind of experience, energy and leadership that makes everyone around him better, and I'm excited about what we're going to accomplish together.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country-helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

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Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.