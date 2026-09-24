Securityhq Expands Threat Intelligence Capabilities With Adversary Labs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research hub turns intelligence from SecurityHQ's global operations and hundreds of thousands of incidents into actionable threat research and detection guidance for security teams

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurityHQ, a global cybersecurity company pioneering Security Performance Engineering for stronger operational performance and resilience, today announced the expansion of its Threat Research Unit under the Adversary Labs identity.

Adversary Labs draws on intelligence from SecurityHQ's global SecOps Centers to understand how adversaries are operating and apply those findings to detection engineering. The Lab also gives security teams a dedicated capability for SecurityHQ research, with users able to narrow findings to the risks most relevant to their environment.

The scale of SecurityHQ's operations provides the Adversary Lab with a continuous view of changing attacker behavior. During the first half of 2026, SecurityHQ triaged 176,792 security incidents, approximately one every 80 seconds. Ransomware activity increased 35% from Q1 to Q2. DDoS incidents more than doubled during the same period. Incidents affecting telecommunications customers increased 86%, the largest rise across the industries SecurityHQ monitored.

“Adversary Labs is about taking what we learn from defending organizations around the world and making that intelligence useful,” said Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ.“Every incident gives us a clearer picture of how adversaries are operating. We can turn those lessons into research that sharpens detection and helps our customers prepare for what comes next.”

Adversary Labs research feeds directly into SecurityHQ's Security Performance Engineering approach. Findings can inform new detections and strengthen threat-hunting activity across customer environments.

“Threat research has the greatest value when defenders can act on it,” said Aaron Hambleton, Senior Vice President of Product & Services at SecurityHQ.“Our researchers study the activity we are seeing across real environments and use those findings to strengthen how we detect threats and respond to them. That same intelligence also helps us understand where our products and services need to evolve as adversary behavior and our customers' security needs change.”

SecurityHQ will use Adversary Labs as the dedicated home for ongoing research from its threat experts, giving security teams access to new findings as the company identifies changes in adversary activity.

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a global cybersecurity company that helps organizations engineer, measure, and continuously improve the performance of their security operations. Founded in 2003, the company delivers flexible and technology-agnostic solutions through its Security Performance Engineering approach. Built around each customer's environment, the approach brings together managed detection and response, threat and adversary intelligence, exposure management, and advisory services. With 400+ analysts and engineers across six global SecOps Centers, SecurityHQ provides 24/7 human-led detection, response, and continuous improvement. Its work is focused on reducing noise, improving decision-making, and strengthening security performance over time.

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