Advocus Names Michael Maddiex, Chief Operating Officer, To Lead Operations And Support Continued Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advocus National Title Insurance Company (Advocus) announced that Michael Maddiex has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer – Expansion and Emerging Markets. A seasoned leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the real estate, title insurance, and settlement services industries, Maddiex will play a key role in strengthening Advocus operations and supporting the company's continued growth and expansion.

Maddiex brings extensive experience building and expanding successful title operations, leading multi-state settlement organizations and developing scalable operating models and high-performing teams. He also has a strong track record of helping real estate companies grow through strategic affiliated business initiatives.

“Mike brings exactly the kind of experience and leadership we need as Advocus enters its next phase of growth,” said Jill Cadwell, President of Advocus.“He understands the title business from the ground up, knows what it takes to build scalable operations, and has a proven ability to develop strong teams and create opportunities for growth. Just as important, Mike is a collaborative, relationship-driven leader who is willing to roll up his sleeves and work alongside his teams. We are thrilled to have him join Advocus.”

In his new role, Maddiex will provide executive leadership for Advocus' Illinois operations and lead the company's expansion of direct operations in key expansion states, with plans to evaluate additional growth markets.

Longtime Advocus leader Peter Birnbaum, now Executive Chairman, added,“I have known Mike since his early days in the Chicago market. He has the alchemy of the traits I most admire: Knowledge of the complexities of the markets we serve, collaborative approach to problem solving, and most importantly genuine empathy and compassion for our clients and employees.”

Maddiex began his career in Chicago after graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles across the real estate, title and settlement services sectors, gaining broad experience in operations, business development, affiliated business strategies, and organizational growth.

“Advocus has built a strong foundation, and I'm excited to help build on the momentum,” said Maddiex.“The opportunity to strengthen our operations, expand into key markets, and build teams that can scale with the business is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to working with our internal teams, getting to know our people and partners, and helping turn our growth opportunities into lasting success.”

About Advocus

Advocus is a national provider of title insurance and settlement services dedicated to preserving the role of lawyers in real estate transactions. Founded in 1964 on the belief that every consumer deserves legal representation and advocacy, Advocus is dedicated to preserving the attorney's role in real estate transactions and offering attorney-led underwriting expertise. With a growing presence in markets across the United States, Advocus continues to set the standard for excellence in the title insurance industry. For more information, visit .

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