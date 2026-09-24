Quantexa Earns Top Honors From Chartis Research In AML Transaction Monitoring And The Risktech100

Quantexa secures 18th place and wins the Industry Categories Trade Finance and Compliance awards in the RiskTech100® 2027 ranking

A Top-Tier Position in AML Transaction Monitoring

In its 2026 update, Quantexa secured a leading spot the upper reaches of the quadrant, combining strong market potential with a comprehensive completeness of offering. Quantexa scored particularly high in the areas of 'data and system integrations and risk typology modeling.

Chartis' 2026 report points to a market continuing to evolve from traditional transaction focused rules-based detection, towards behavioral analytics, graph analytics, data and ecosystem interoperability, convergence of fraud, AML, sanctions and other FinCrime functions and the targeted usage of artificial intelligence. The report identifies the vendors best positioned for the next phase of the market being those that, "combine effective detection with contextual intelligence, strong interoperability, flexible deployment and demonstrated improvements in investigation efficiency."

"Quantexa was named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2026: Quadrant Update, due in part to its data integration and contextualization, which are the foundation for the analytical capabilities of its composite AI approach supporting supervised machine learning (ML), unsupervised ML and natural language processing. The company's risk modeling capabilities include pre-built models for multiple AML typologies, offering exploratory analysis, outlier detection, behavioral analysis, and a white-box architecture for model quality and validation. The framework is designed around continuous improvement, clean profile data, an open-scoring framework, large language model (LLM)-powered scenario simulation, and full-volume testing to confirm real-world capabilities." - Sean O'Malley, Research Director for Financial Crime and Control, Chartis Research

"Financial crime networks don't organize themselves around individual transactions and neither should we. They organize around relationships, facilitators and shared infrastructure. The industry's growing recognition of this reality reflects the continuous shift towards Contextual Monitoring that we've pioneered with our customers and partners, connecting internal and external data to reveal the networks behind the activity, rather than just the transactions or trades those networks generate.”- Matthew Long, Global Head of Financial Crime Risk, Financial Services and Government, Quantexa

Quantexa Breaks into Top 20 in RiskTech100

In the RiskTech100 2027 report, Quantexa's position rose to 18th, breaking into the ranking's top 20. Quantexa also achieved the RiskTech100 Industry Category award for Trade Finance and the Compliance and Controls award for Trade Finance Compliance.

"The success of Quantexa's focused, data-oriented approach to risk intelligence in fraud, AML, compliance and related areas is reflected in its break into the top 20 of the RiskTech100® 2027," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "Moreover, with risk intelligence increasingly crossing vertical silos (credit, supply chain, business intelligence, etc.), Quantexa's ability to handle complex, interconnected data has made it a leader in trade finance, earning it the category award for that sector."- Sid Dash, Chief Researcher, Chartis Research

“In today's volatile world, trusted risk leaders are business partners with strong client centricity, using technology to manage credit risk and resilience, optimize capital resources, and drive strategic growth. Quantexa's ability to resolve, connect and contextualize information - customers, vendors, exposures, market events - into one view of risk ecosystems, gives financial institutions an explainable, deterministic foundation for enterprise-wide AI adoption. This recognition validates that approach." - Manuel Vicente, Global Head of Risk Solutions, Quantexa

Quantexa's Decision Intelligence (DI) Platform is built around a contextual layer that connects entity resolution, knowledge graph and analytics capabilities to contextualize internal and external data at scale, helping organizations strengthen risk identification, actions and business outcomes, and meet rising regulatory expectations for transparency and model governance. This approach underpins Quantexa's DI platform, which connects a firm's internal and external data to reveal the networks, relationships, and hidden risks.

To learn more about Quantexa's banking industry solutions, visit

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security. The company has been named as a Decision Intelligence category and innovation leader by all of the major industry analyst firms. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 850 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

Source notes: Chartis Research, "AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2026: Quadrant Update," Sean O'Malley and Jason Wright, Sept. 9, 2026. Chartis Research, "RiskTech100® 2027." References to Quantexa in Chartis reports do not constitute an endorsement of its products or services by Chartis.

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