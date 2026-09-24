Optibus And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver AI-Powered Public Transportation Solutions To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transportation Planning and Operations Software Platform Now Available Through Carahsoft

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optibus, the end-to-end software platform for public transportation planning and real-time operations, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Optibus' Public Sector distributor, making the company's AI-powered, cloud-native public transit platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Optibus is pleased to partner with Carahsoft to deliver innovative transit technologies to Government agencies,” said Sharad Agarwal, Managing Director at Optibus.“This collaboration solves a real challenge: getting proven, AI-powered solutions through procurement quicker and into daily use. Together with Carahsoft and its reseller network, Optibus is expanding access to its platform so Public Sector players can leverage AI and enhanced algorithms to modernize public transportation systems and strengthen service for passengers, drivers and entire cities.”

Optibus delivers a robust AI-powered platform for every stage of public transportation planning and operations, helping agencies improve efficiency, strengthen service reliability and advance sustainability initiatives. With more than a decade of expertise in transit operations technology across 7,000 cities in 35 countries, including the United States and Canada, Optibus supports smart mobility initiatives and infrastructure modernization efforts across the Public Sector. The company's unified platform provides:



End-to-end transit scheduling and workforce allocation optimization.

Real-time operational management tools.

Cloud-native, data-driven planning solutions designed for public transit agencies. Support for zero-emission fleet planning and broader sustainable transit efforts.

“Optibus' comprehensive platform enables agencies to optimize operations while reducing manual workload,” said Lacey Wean, Program Executive for Smart Cities Technology Solutions at Carahsoft.“The platform provides agencies and operators with advanced AI, algorithm-driven insights and cloud computing capabilities to drive efficient, sustainable public transit services. We look forward to working with Optibus and our reseller partners to bring innovative public transportation technology to the Public Sector.”

Optibus' solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or .... Learn more about Optibus' solutions here.

About Optibus

Optibus is a unified software platform for public transportation planning, scheduling, rostering, operations, real-time control, and passenger information, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and optimization algorithms. In thousands of cities worldwide, transportation agencies and operators use Optibus to maximize the positive impact of public transportation on passengers and the planet, improve operational efficiency and service quality, promote transportation equity, reduce emissions and costs, and modernize operations. Learn more:

Contact

Abigail Levner

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT and Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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