Medevise Consulting To Host“Robotics In Ophthalmology” Workshop In New Orleans During AAO 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulatory, reimbursement, and surgical robotics leaders will ask what it takes for robots to leapfrog today's standard of care in eye surgery

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medevise Consulting today announced“Robotics in Ophthalmology: What it takes to create a game changing technology”. It will take place on Thursday, 8 October 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in New Orleans, as the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting weekend begins.

Ophthalmologists have been experimenting with robotic assistance in eye surgery for more than a decade. Early milestones include the adaptation of a da Vinci system for corneal transplantation and the first intraocular procedures in humans performed using the Preceyes robot. Today, at least six companies are developing ophthalmic surgical robots, including Horizon Surgical Systems with its Polaris Platform. The workshop will address the central questions facing the field: can these technologies leapfrog the current standard of care? And what will it take to get there, given that other approaches have failed to replace established systems?

Regulatory and reimbursement in the spotlight

The evening will end with a“Reality Check” session on the hurdles every surgical robot must clear before it reaches patients.



Malvina Eydelman, MD, CEO of Salution Nexus and former Director of the FDA's Office of Health Technology, Ophthalmic, Anesthesia, Respiratory, ENT, & Dental Devices, will explain how the FDA views robotics.

Kevin J. Corcoran, Principal of Corcoran Consulting Group and a leading authority on ophthalmic coding and reimbursement, will map out the reimbursement landscape for surgical robots. Marc de Smet, MD, PhD, Founder of MicroInvasive Ocular Surgery Center (MIOS) and a pioneer of robot-assisted intraocular surgery, will speak in the opening section. His talk titled“Lessons learned and where do we go from here?” draws on his role in the first robotic eye surgery study in humans.



Program

Section 1: Current State



Welcome and introduction of faculty: Kristine Morrill, President, Medevise Consulting (Moderator)

Where we are today and what are the challenges ahead?: JP Hubschman, MD, CEO, Horizon Surgical Systems Lessons learned and where do we go from here?: Marc de Smet, MD, PhD, Founder, MIOS



Section 2: Future State



How do we make surgical robots agile and adaptable?: Ben Ko, CEO, Kaleidoscope Innovation

Visionary thinking: Are micro-robots the game changing technology?: Remy Tribhout, CEO, Phigi

The role of 4D/AI imaging in robotic surgical planning: Luc Soler, CEO, Visible Patient How virtual reality training software can advance robotics outcomes: Pierre-Jean Bensoussan, CEO, InSimo (developer of the HelpMeSee simulator)

Section 3: Reality Check, Regulatory and Reimbursement



How does the FDA view robotics?: Malvina Eydelman, MD, CEO, Salution Nexus

The EU regulatory view: Kristine Morrill, Medevise Consulting The reimbursement landscape for surgical robots: Kevin J. Corcoran, Principal, Corcoran Consulting Group



Each section ends with a moderated discussion, and the evening closes with a panel discussion that will include audience participation.“Robotics has the potential to change how we operate on the eye, but good engineering alone won't get it into the operating room. This workshop brings together the people building these systems and the people who decide whether they reach patients: regulators, reimbursement experts, and innovators. We want an honest conversation about what it will really take,” said Kristine Morrill, President of Medevise Consulting.

Attendance

The workshop is aimed at ophthalmic surgeons, industry executives, investors, and innovators working in surgical robotics and advanced ophthalmic technologies. It will be held at the Embassy Suites New Orleans. Details and registration are available at .

About Medevise Consulting

Medevise Consulting brings medical innovations to life. Based in Strasbourg, France, on the NextMed medical technology innovation campus, Medevise works with medical device and pharmaceutical companies from idea to adoption, with a particular focus on ophthalmology. The firm combines clinical, regulatory and marketing expertise to build strategies that win the trust of regulators, clinicians and payers alike.

The firm also hosts the podcast Oracles of Eye Innovation.

Learn more at .

Media Contact

Lauren Redmond

Medevise Consulting

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at