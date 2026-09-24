Kraneshares Launches Actuator ETF: TORK On NASDAQ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technology strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares Actuator ETF (Ticker: TORK) on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (NASDAQ).

TORK seeks to provide exposure to both public and private companies worldwide that build actuators. Actuators are the“muscles and joints” of robots, allowing them to complete complex and precise tasks. A robot's abilities are closely tied to the quality and quantity of its actuators, creating a potential bottleneck for physical artificial intelligence.1 TORK also targets companies building actuator components such as controllers, electric motors, reducers (precision gear boxes), and sensors.

"We are launching TORK as a tool for investors to access the physical hardware used across the robotics industry,” said Jonathan Krane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares.“We believe humanoids are going to drive future demand, with one billion humanoids projected by 2050; each needing dozens of actuators to function."2

Humanoid robots such as the Tesla Optimus use upwards of 30 actuators per unit, meaning for each robot manufactured, dozens of actuators are being used.1 Additionally, actuators are deployed in many other industries, from aerospace and transportation to advanced manufacturing and medical equipment.

"The total addressable market for humanoids could reach nearly $5 trillion by 2050.2 With actuators representing 55% of the bill of materials for each robot3, we are pleased to offer investors access to this potential growth through targeted exposure to companies building that future,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares.“TORK complements our growing suite of emerging technology ETFs, especially KOID, the KraneShares Humanoid Robotics ETF.”

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world's most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, China's dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

...

Citations:

Data from McKinsey:“Turning humanoid supply chain constraints into billion-dollar wins” as of 4/30/2026.Data from Morgan Stanley Research:“Humanoids: A $5 Trillion Market” as of 12/31/2025.Data from TrendForce,“Humanoid Robots to Become the Next US-China Battleground,” 02/24 2025.

Important Notes:

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain. The Chinese economy is an emerging market, vulnerable to domestic and regional economic and political changes, often showing more volatility than developed markets. Chinese companies face risks from potential government interventions, and the export-driven economy is sensitive to downturns in key trading partners, impacting TORK. U.S.-China tensions raise concerns over tariffs and trade restrictions, which could harm China's exports and TORK. China's regulatory standards are less stringent than in the U.S., resulting in limited information about issuers. Tax laws are unclear and subject to change, potentially impacting TORK and leading to unexpected liabilities for foreign investors. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. TORK may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify TORK's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increase volatility and lower trading volume. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. TORK is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values.

TORK may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as TORK increases in size, the impact of IPOs on TORK's performance will generally decrease. TORK is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate which may cause TORK to suffer losses. TORK is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If TORK does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt.

TORK may invest in private companies. Private companies involve greater risks than investments in securities of companies that have traded publicly on an exchange for extended periods of time. Investments in these companies are generally less liquid than investments in securities issued by public companies and may be difficult for TORK to value. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. TORK is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.