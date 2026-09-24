Brightedge Data: Chatgpt Referral Traffic More Than Doubles In 2026, Reaching Record 95.1% Share Of AI Traffic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ChatGPT now accounts for roughly 22 times the combined AI referral share of Gemini, Claude and Perplexity

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from BrightEdge shows ChatGPT is widening its lead as the dominant source of AI referral traffic to brands. Referral traffic from ChatGPT increased 101% from January to August this year, while its share of AI-generated referrals rose to a 2026 high of 95.1%.

The rebound picked up speed especially in August, when ChatGPT referral traffic jumped 36% from the previous month, its largest one-month increase of the year. Meanwhile, Gemini grew just 1%, while Claude declined 15% and Perplexity declined 17%.

The findings mark a sharp reversal from the beginning of the year. After competitive pressure prompted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to declare a“code red” in December and refocus the company on improving ChatGPT, BrightEdge data initially showed users would easily switch to whichever AI Platforms was the most advanced and ChatGPT losing referral share. Now, eight months into 2026, that trend has reversed. ChatGPT is regaining share while also sending significantly more traffic to websites.

“Earlier this year, we were seeing a much more fluid AI market, where users were willing to move quickly between platforms. What stands out now is that ChatGPT isn't simply taking that share back. It is also sending substantially more users to the web than it was at the beginning of the year,” said Jim Yu, CEO and co-founder of BrightEdge.“For marketers, that makes ChatGPT's role much harder to ignore. The platforms shaping discovery are starting to have a measurable impact on where website traffic comes from.”

ChatGPT Widens the Gap

ChatGPT's share of AI referral traffic reached a 2026 low of 89.5% in April, then climbed steadily over the following months to reach 95.1% in August. That recovery has left its closest AI competitors with only a small fraction of the referral market.

In August, Gemini accounted for 2.4% of AI referral traffic, followed by Perplexity at 1.1% and Claude at 0.8%. Together, the three platforms accounted for just 4.3%, meaning ChatGPT generated roughly 22 times their combined share of AI referral traffic.

Earlier this year, BrightEdge data pointed to a much more fluid market, with consumers moving quickly between AI platforms. The latest data suggests that volatility has not disappeared, but the gap in referral traffic is moving decisively in ChatGPT's favor.

AI Referral Traffic Is Becoming a More Meaningful Discovery Channel

AI still represents a small portion of website referral traffic compared with traditional search, but its contribution is growing. Total referral traffic from AI platforms has grown roughly 73% in less than a year.

Traditional search remains the primary driver of website traffic, but the growth of AI referrals adds another layer to how consumers discover brands online. A growing number of users are beginning their journeys inside platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity, where an AI answer can determine which brands are considered and which websites ultimately receive the click.

For marketers, AI visibility is therefore becoming more than a brand-awareness question. It increasingly is a direct connection to customers. Brands need to understand not only where they rank in traditional search, but whether they appear in the AI answers, citations and recommendations that can now send consumers directly to their sites.

BrightEdge helps marketers manage visibility across both traditional and AI search in one platform. With BrightEdge AI Catalyst, brands can track how they appear across AI engines including ChatGPT, understand the prompts and journeys shaping discovery, and identify where content needs to be optimized to improve visibility and performance. AI Catalyst brings those insights together with BrightEdge's search data and recommendations, giving marketers a connected view of how customers are finding and engaging with brands across search environments.

To explore the latest AI referral trends and see how BrightEdge helps brands measure and optimize performance across traditional and AI search, visit BrightEdge AI Pulse.

About BrightEdge

BrightEdge is the global leader in Enterprise SEO and AI-powered content performance. For more than 18 years, BrightEdge has helped thousands of brands and digital marketers, including 57% of the Fortune 500, transform online opportunities into measurable business results. Its industry-first platform integrates the most comprehensive dataset in search, combining insights from traditional SEO, digital media, social, and content with cutting-edge generative AI capabilities, including its deep learning engine DataMind and AI Catalyst platform. Trusted by enterprises, mid-market companies, and leading digital agencies, BrightEdge continues to set the standard for innovation in search and AI, enabling brands to win by becoming an integral part of the digital experience.

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