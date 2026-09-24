B2U Storage Solutions And LG Energy Solution Collaborate On BESS Business Opportunities By Repurposing Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnership combines reliable battery supply LG Energy Solution with B2U Storage Solutions' patented repurposing technologies for use in grid-scale energy storage systems

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2U Storage Solutions, the leading provider of large-scale energy storage systems using repurposed batteries today announced its strategic partnership with LG Energy Solution to provide priority access to battery capacity and to explore business opportunities in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) space across the United States. The agreement will provide B2U with priority access to battery capacity and enable the partners to explore opportunities in the U.S. battery energy storage systems (BESS) market. The partners plan to use B2U Storage Solutions' patented technologies to repurpose LG Energy Solution batteries for grid-scale energy storage, generating economic value by extending their use before recycling.

The joint effort aims to extend the life of batteries through repurposing, keeping them in service for longer while deferring the costs and environmental impacts of recycling. When used in BESS applications, these batteries can continue to deliver value for years to come.

“This partnership advances our strategy to extend the value of our batteries beyond their original applications,” said Seung Tak Joo, leader of the Energy as a Service (EaaS) business department at LG Energy Solution.“By repurposing batteries for grid-scale energy storage, we can lengthen their useful life and create new growth opportunities that deliver long-term economic returns.”

The partnership is dedicated to making BESS more accessible by offering cost-competitive storage solutions to utilities, energy storage developers, and large-scale commercial energy users such as data centers. The two companies are working to expand energy storage infrastructure and strengthen grid stability across the U.S. by repurposing batteries to provide gigawatt-hours of storage capacity.

“We are committed to driving down the cost of energy storage by unlocking the inherent value of repurposed batteries. The alliance unites proven technology with a reliable supply of batteries, making energy storage more cost effective and bankable,” said Freeman Hall, founder and CEO of B2U Storage Solutions.

The announcement comes as rising electricity demand and the integration of intermittent renewable energy sources place greater pressure on the U.S. grid. By storing electricity for use when needed, BESS helps balance supply and demand, ease grid strain, and improve energy resilience for communities nationwide.

About B2U Storage Solutions, Inc.

B2U Storage Solutions manufactures, develops, deploys and operates Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) with our patented EPS technology platform and integrated repurposing services that unlock the value of EV batteries. B2U's proven, bankable solutions are designed for grid-scale projects or large energy users, providing superior pricing, low-risk energy storage solutions that qualify for the domestic content tax credit bonus.

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Mike Viesca, B2U PR Lead

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Mary Cauwels, Head of Marketing

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About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With more than 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 100,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit .

Contact:

LG Energy Solution Global Communications Team

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