Avenirr Prepares AI Business Platform For December 2026 Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by entrepreneur and educator Noah Merriby, Avenirr is developing a technology-driven business platform designed to help aspiring founders move from an idea toward a structured venture.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenirr is preparing a new technology platform aimed at simplifying the process of starting a business for people who may lack experience, systems, resources, or a clear roadmap.







The company is being developed by Noah Merriby, an entrepreneur and educator with experience spanning entrepreneurship, marketing, business development, and business education. Merriby has built two seven-figure businesses and says companies and clients he has worked with have collectively generated more than $100 million in revenue.

His online education background also includes a substantial international audience. Merriby's Udemy instructor profile currently lists more than 258,000 learners and over 15,000 reviews.

Avenirr is now applying that experience to business building through a broader business ecosystem that combines business technology with practical guidance for aspiring founders. The company describes the project as an AI business platform intended to support users across different stages of building an online business.

While specific features remain largely undisclosed, Avenirr is expected to use artificial intelligence, entrepreneurial technology, and business automation to help users organize the steps involved in turning an initial concept into a structured venture. The startup platform is being designed for people exploring entrepreneurship as well as individuals seeking additional systems for business growth.

The company's approach reflects growing interest in AI for entrepreneurs and technology that can make business development processes more accessible. Rather than positioning the platform solely as a course or consulting service, Avenirr plans to combine technology, resources, and business education within one environment.

“Many people have the motivation to build something of their own, but they often struggle with knowing what to do first and how the pieces fit together,” said Merriby.“Avenirr is being built to provide a clearer structure around that process while giving people practical tools they can use as they move forward.”

The company is currently targeting a potential December 2026 launch, with additional information about the platform and its capabilities expected closer to release.

Learn more about Noah Merriby through his official online education and content platform:

Udemy - Noah Merriby:



About Avenirr

Avenirr is a developing business platform focused on supporting aspiring entrepreneurs through technology, structured resources, and practical business-building tools. The company is developing an AI business platform that integrates artificial intelligence, business automation, entrepreneurial technology, marketing, and business education to support people interested in starting a business and pursuing long-term growth.

CONTACT: Matt Hoffmann... Avenirr.com