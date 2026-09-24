Verizon Expands Premium Lineup With New Motorola Foldable Phones And Wearables

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save on this year's hottest Motorola tech with Verizon

At a glance:



Get Simplicity and save: Customers on Verizon's Simplicity plan can save on every new Motorola smartphone. Plus, save up to $1,100 with an eligible trade-in on select myPlan options.

Get a moto watch ultra on us: Switch to Verizon and get the motorola razr fold for $25 per month on Simplicity with no trade-in required, plus get a moto watch ultra on us with a new watch line. Available now: Verizon customers can purchase the motorola razr fold, motorola razr+ 2026, motorola razr 2026 with Crystals by Swarovski® and moto watch ultra starting today.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the nationwide availability of Motorola's latest 2026 device lineup, offering incredible savings on cutting-edge foldable smartphones and connected wearables.

Verizon customers can enjoy simple pricing, no activation or upgrade fees. And, with the Simplicity plan, all customers get access to America's Most Reliable 5G Network* at an affordable price, including unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband data, 10GB of premium mobile hotspot and roaming in Canada and Mexico; all standard. That's it. That's the plan.

The full Motorola line-up

The flagship motorola razr fold

For those that want a compact flip design, the motorola razr+ 2026

Adding high fashion to high performance, the motorola razr 2026 with Crystals by Swarovski

Designed for active lifestyles, the moto watch ultra

Designed to elevate everyday listening, the moto buds 2 plus

Verizon's best Motorola deals

Verizon makes upgrading easy with flexible promotional offers available for new and existing customers:



Get Simplicity and save: Customers choosing Verizon's Simplicity plan can save up to $749.99 off retail prices, bringing the motorola razr with Crystals by Swarovski to $10 per month, the motorola razr+ 2026 to $15 per month and the motorola razr fold to $25 per month when they choose a 48 month device payment plan. Additional terms apply.

Trade-in deals: New and existing customers on select myPlan can receive up to $1,100 off select Motorola smartphones with an eligible trade-in. Discount applied as bill credits over 36 months. Additional terms apply. moto watch ultra on us: Buy or bring your own Motorola smartphone and receive a moto watch ultra for $0 per month ($350 savings) when adding a new connected watch line. Discount applied as bill credits over 36 months. Additional terms apply.



Verizon Loyalty: The only loyalty program for ALL customers on any plan

Goodbye activation and upgrade fees: All postpaid customers on all phone and connected device plans can opt into Verizon's Loyalty program and say goodbye to activation and upgrade fees-that's up to $40 in fees per device.

Verizon Dollars: A program that rewards customers with 3% back in Verizon Dollars every single month, just for being a customer. Verizon Dollars can be redeemed for devices (including the new Motorola phones), accessories, gift cards or use them on hotel rewards. Opt-in into Verizon Dollars in one simple step through the My Verizon app.

Verizon Shine, every Monday, every day, all year-round: The loyalty program that gives customers a reason to look forward to Monday, all year-round. Verizon customers can enter weekly for a chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, gift cards and more. Check out Verizon Shine for details.

Get 6 months of Google AI Pro perk on us

Verizon is making it easier and cheaper than ever to dive into generative AI with 6 months of the Google AI Pro perk on us. Get advanced access to Gemini to help you create, brainstorm and simplify your day, plus a massive 5 TB of cloud storage for all your photos and videos.

This offer is available for new and existing customers on eligible Simplicity, myPlan, FWA and Fios plans that are not currently subscribed to the Google AI Pro perk. Best of all, you can pair this powerful AI experience with any new smartphone. After the promo period, it continues at a discounted rate of $10 per month (a savings of $9.99 a month).

Get your motorola razr today

To learn more about Motorola's full 2026 product lineup and trade-in offers, visit verizon.com, the My Verizon app or your local Verizon store.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

*America's Most Reliable 5G Network” based on RootMetrics® U.S. RootScore® Report: 1H 2026. Not an endorsement. All rights reserved.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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Media contact:

George Koroneos

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