ATX Networks Launches Gigaxtend GAP Node, The Access Platform Built From The Standard It Helped Create

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on SCTE 273, the ATX GigaXtend GAP Node puts DOCSIS and PON in one outdoor enclosure, so operators can add capacity in minutes without a truck roll

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATX Networks introduced the GigaXtend® GAP Node, an outdoor access platform designed to SCTE 273, the industry standard ATX participated heavily in developing. Most vendors build to a standard after it's published. ATX was involved early, helping shape key requirements in the working group that created SCTE 273, and brought decades of RF and node engineering experience into how the GAP Node performs within spec.

The GigaXtend GAP Node solves a problem operators know well: outdoor equipment that has to be cut out when the network architecture changes. GigaXtend GAP Node offers standardized housing built to outlast whatever technology sits inside, supporting cable, optical, wireless and edge computing equipment in the same enclosure. Operators install the housing once in the field and change only what's inside as networks evolve.

"Most of the industry builds to a standard someone else wrote. We were deeply involved in shaping this one, and the experience shows up in the node we built,” said Jay Lee, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at ATX Networks.”Every GAP node has to meet the same open spec. What sets ours apart is the RF amplifier module, built on decades of node design experience."

Built on proven technology, ready for what's next

The GigaXtend GAP Node builds on RF technology already deployed and performing in networks today, so operators adopting the platform aren't betting on unproven hardware.

From there, the GigaXtend GAP Node is designed for growth:



Cable and fiber, one housing. Operators can run PON alongside DOCSIS in the same enclosure, adding fiber capacity where and when demand requires it, without installing a second piece of outdoor equipment.

Field upgrades in minutes. Capacity increases happen on-site, fast enough to fit inside a routine maintenance visit rather than a dedicated truck roll.

Remote, automatic tuning. The node aligns and balances its own signal levels electronically, eliminating the plug-in parts and hand-tuning traditional nodes require. Configuration can be completed locally by a technician or remotely through the node's connection to the RPD module.

Serviceable on the pole. Amplifiers, power supplies and internal connections can each be replaced in the field, keeping the node in service as the network around it changes. Open by design. Because every interface follows the SCTE 273 standard, operators can mix equipment from multiple vendors instead of locking into one supplier.

"ATX has long supported open platform architectures, from the GigaXtend GS7 to now the GigaXtend GAP Node. Each reflects the same commitment: giving operators the RF and node engineering depth to build the open networks this industry has been asking for," said Tom McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer at ATX Networks.

Availability

The ATX GigaXtend GAP Node will be showcased at SCTE TechExpo26, September 29 through October 1 in Atlanta, at ATX's booth #A159, and will be generally available to operators in Q1 2027.

For more information, visit .

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About ATX Networks

ATX Networks is making the connection for service providers, strengthening and evolving their networks through market-leading innovation and sustainable solutions. Guided by its mission to improve people's lives through connection, ATX delivers trusted solutions across broadband access, media distribution and energy storage, giving operators the tools they need to futureproof and advance their networks by meeting the needs of rising consumer demand and staying ahead of environmental standards. ATX collaborates with forward-thinking organizations across the telecommunications industry to enable affordable and reliable connectivity for everyone, everywhere.

More information is available at ATX.COM.

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GigaXtend GAP Node

CONTACT: Pam Astorga ATX Networks +1.469.428.0443...