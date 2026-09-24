Blancco Donates Diagnostics And Data Erasure Software Licenses For Quick Ship's Ebay Live Charity Auction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All auction proceeds directly benefit Jonathan's Landing, a nonprofit that builds neuroinclusive housing and workforce pathways

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced its participation in an eBay Live charity auction initiative led by its customer Quick Ship Brands, a certified reverse logistics, refurbishment, and IT asset disposition company. Blancco donated the diagnostics and certified data erasure software licenses to ensure every donated smartphone, laptop, and desktop could be safely repurposed for the auction.

In an unprecedented effort for the company, Quick Ship donated 100% of the hammer proceeds from electronics they auctioned through eBay Live – a real-time, interactive livestream shopping experience where buyers can bid on and purchase items as they are showcased.

Quick Ship's inaugural charity auction, held on September 16, benefitted Jonathan's Landing Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit that builds neuroinclusive housing and workforce pathways for adults with autism, intellectual and development disabilities, and other neurodiversities. To date, the charity has raised $150,000 from the auction, including corporate donations and commitments landed after the show.

“We want to thank Blancco for donating the device diagnostic and data erasure software so that each item crossing the screen is verified, sanitized and buyer-ready,” said Jordan Insley, founder and CEO of Quick Ship Brands.“We are also thankful for the credentialing organizations CTIA and WISE; they are a key reason a refurbished device carries real trust behind it. And of course, we couldn't serve worthwhile organizations like Jonathan's Landing at this scale without our industry partners. They generously donated valuable inventory that brings value to buyers and supports good, meaningful work.”

"It's an honor to collaborate with Jordan and the entire Quick Ship Brands Team on their eBay Live charity initiative,” said Blancco Chief Revenue Officer Tom Salah.“We've been fortunate to partner with QuickShip for many years, and it's incredible to see the impact they continue to make. We are proud to support nonprofits like Jonathan's Landing by helping to ensure every donated device undergoes rigorous processing, including testing and data sanitization. Donors can be confident that sensitive data is completely removed before devices are resold, fostering more donations.”

For years, Blancco has donated certified data sanitization software licenses to several charities and charity-supporting organizations, including The Turing Trust and Salvation Army Trading Company, among others, to support reuse across four continents. Blancco's regulation-compliant, secure and certified data erasure processes create necessary assurances for device donors, enabling tens of thousands of personal computing devices to be reused to benefit disadvantaged populations.

For information about future charitable auctions, please visit . To learn more about Blancco's data sanitization and diagnostics solutions, please visit com.

About Blancco Technology Group

Reduce Risk. Increase Efficiency. Be Sustainable. Blancco Technology Group provides organizations with secure, compliant, and automated solutions that accelerate the transition to the circular economy. Each year, tens of millions of Blancco erasures allow top-tier organizations to protect end-of-life data against unauthorized access, safely redeploy data storage assets, and firmly comply with increased data protection and privacy requirements. Our precise device diagnostics help move used IT assets confidently into the circular economy, enabling enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) vendors and recyclers, and mobile industry stakeholders to operate more sustainably.

Globally approved, recommended, and certified by governing and industry bodies around the world, Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions. With 40+ patented or patent-pending ideas, we continue to grow the number of innovative solutions global companies can rely on to accelerate operations, secure their data, and grow their businesses. Read more about us at blancco.com.

About Quick Ship Brands

Quick Ship Brands is a certified reverse logistics, refurbishment, and IT asset disposition company with more than 20 years of operating history and two secure U.S. facilities in Glendale, Arizona and Indianapolis, Indiana. The company recovers value from consumer trade-ins, K-12 and enterprise device fleets, big-box retail returns, and brand inventory through one engine: devices are tested and authenticated, erased to NIST SP 800-88 with Blancco-certified reporting, graded, valued against live secondary-market data, and sold per unit across eBay, eBay Live, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and its own storefronts. Its proprietary platform, on.xyz, manages serial-level chain of custody, inventory, and analytics across the operation. Quick Ship Brands holds R2v3, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, OSHA, WISE, and CTIA certifications and has sold more than $1 billion in inventory to date. Learn more at quickshipbrands.com.

Press Inquiries

Lori Scribner/Natasha Grach

Blancco [at] hoffman.com



600 Unicorn Park

Woburn, MA 01801