Finix Enables Businesses To Deploy Custom Apps On Payment Terminals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability gives businesses complete control over the in-person experience by combining custom workflows and payment processing on a single device

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix, the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced that customers can now build and deploy custom Android applications directly to Finix-supported payment terminals. Businesses can create branded in-person experiences that combine their own workflows with integrated payment processing on a single device, giving them complete control over the ordering, checkout and post-payment experience.

As businesses look to tailor every part of the customer experience, many want payment terminals that fit the way they operate. Instead of asking employees to switch between separate business applications and payment software, businesses can now embed payment processing directly into the workflows they already use, creating a seamless experience for both employees and customers.

“Every business operates differently, and the checkout experience should reflect that,” said Richie Serna, co-founder and CEO at Finix.“This capability gives our customers the flexibility to build experiences around the way they serve their customers, bringing their own workflows and payment processing together on a single device.”

Whether capturing customer information, managing reservations, building quotes, creating orders or supporting other operational workflows, businesses can design experiences that match the way they work while keeping payment processing powered by Finix. The result is a branded, end-to-end experience that feels like a natural extension of their business.

Customers build their Android applications using the Finix Android SDK for PAX Device Readers and deploy them across supported payment terminals through PAX's terminal management system. Finix also provides device management tools to help businesses monitor and manage their terminal fleets. The capability is available across Finix-supported PAX smart terminals, including the PAX A800, A920 Pro, A35, A3700 and IM30.

To learn more about deploying custom applications to Finix-supported payment terminals, click here.

About Finix

Finix delivers everything businesses need to build world-class payment experiences. From fast-growing startups and SaaS platforms to large-scale ecommerce companies, Finix's universal API and intuitive dashboard enable businesses to accept and embed payments quickly, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences and accelerate revenue growth. Learn more at finix.com.

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