Deepinfra Appoints Slava Brin As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brin brings nearly three decades of digital infrastructure and capital markets experience to support DeepInfra's global growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepInfra, a purpose-built cloud platform for high-throughput AI inference, today announced the appointment of Slava Brin as chief financial officer. Brin will oversee DeepInfra's financial operations and capital strategy, bringing nearly three decades of investment banking and digital infrastructure experience to help guide the company's continued growth.

“As DeepInfra enters its next phase of expansion, we're strengthening our leadership team with the experience and relationships to help us scale globally,” said Nikola Borisov, CEO and co-founder of DeepInfra.“Slava has spent his career at the intersection of capital markets and digital infrastructure. His judgment, relationships, and deep understanding of data center economics make him an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team.”

Brin joins DeepInfra from financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard, where he served as a managing director in the firm's Telecom & Digital Infrastructure group. Over the course of his career, he has advised companies and investors across the data center, communications, and technology sectors on financing and growth strategy. Before joining Lazard, Brin served as managing director and head of Communications and Internet Infrastructure M&A at Truist Securities, where he built and led the practice. He previously held senior roles at Evercore, American Capital, Rothschild and J.P. Morgan Securities.

“What DeepInfra has built - and the speed at which the team is scaling it - is truly exceptional,” said Brin.“I'm excited to join Nikola and this leadership team at a moment when AI infrastructure is becoming one of the most important areas of investment across the entire economy. I look forward to drawing on my experience and network across digital infrastructure to help DeepInfra seize upon the massive opportunity ahead.”

Brin joins during a period of rapid expansion for DeepInfra. In recent months, the company expanded beyond the U.S. with its first international data center in Toronto and announced one of the largest deployments of its DeepCluster offering with a dedicated cluster for frontier AI lab humans&. The cluster features more than 1,000 NVIDIA B300 GPUs and over two megawatts of power capacity. DeepInfra now supports more than 200 open-source models across its serverless and dedicated AI infrastructure offerings.

To learn more, visit deepinfra.com.

About DeepInfra

Founded in 2022, DeepInfra is a purpose-built cloud inference platform for high-throughput AI, enabling companies to run open-source and proprietary AI and agentic models at scale. The company owns and operates its AI Compute infrastructure, supports 200+ open-source models, and processes over 10 trillion tokens per week - delivering the cost efficiency, low latency, and security that production AI demands. Its fully managed platform includes OpenAI-compatible APIs and enterprise-grade security compliance, including zero data retention and SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certification. For more information, visit deepinfra.com.

Media Contact:

Julianna Sheridan

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