The Prescott Companies And N.N. Jaeschke Raise More Than $34,000 Through Monte Carlo Night Benefiting Associa Cares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, the nonprofit arm of Associa, the industry's largest community management company, announced that The Prescott Companies and N.N. Jaeschke raised more than $34,000. Through the 2026 Associa Cares Monte Carlo Night, the branches brought together local business partners, community management leaders and supporters for an evening dedicated to helping families and communities recover from crisis.

The event took place Friday, Sept. 18, at The Vistonian in Vista, California, and featured casino-style games, dinner, music and networking in support of Associa Cares' mission to provide direct financial relief to individuals and families affected by natural and man-made disasters.

Together, sponsors, attendees and donors contributed $34,350 toward Associa Cares' ongoing disaster relief efforts. Funds raised through the event will help Associa Cares continue delivering humanitarian aid to households and communities facing unexpected hardship.

“Monte Carlo Night reflects the strength of our Associa network and the generosity of the partners and community members who stand with us when families need support most,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares.“We are grateful to The Prescott Companies, N.N. Jaeschke and every sponsor, attendee and donor who helped make this event a meaningful success. Their support helps extend the reach of Associa Cares and provides critical assistance to people recovering from crisis.”

The Prescott Companies and N.N. Jaeschke hosted the event as part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the communities they serve and creating opportunities for partners, vendors and team members to make a tangible local impact.

To learn more about Associa Cares or make a donation, visit

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About Associa Cares

Founded in 2005, Associa Cares, Inc. is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has provided more than $6.1 million to communities in crisis, assisting more than 4,300 households in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact ... for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at .

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares' fundraising disclosures, visit: /fundraising-disclosure-statement.

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Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214.272.4095...