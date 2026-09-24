Bluebeam Expands AI-Powered Bluebeam Max To Students And Educators Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The academic community can now access advanced automation and AI-powered workflows as part of Bluebeam's ongoing commitment to the future of the AEC industry.

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals worldwide and part of the Nemetschek Group, today announced the global availability of Bluebeam Max for academic subscribers, bringing advanced AI-powered productivity tools and intelligent review capabilities to students and educators around the world.

Academic access to Max, Bluebeam's most advanced subscription tier, is available at no cost to eligible students and educators, helping institutions build AI-assisted review and automation into coursework rather than leaving those skills to on-the-job training.

Bluebeam Max includes Revu's most advanced AI-powered capabilities designed to help users automate repetitive tasks, identify design changes faster, improve collaboration and gain insights from project documents. The premium experience includes AI-assisted review, automated markup generation, intelligent document comparison and advanced document workflows, powered by capabilities such as Smart Review, Smart Overlay, Magic Markups, Stitching, and Revu connected to AI via Model Context Protocol (MCP).

As technology continues to reshape the built environment, Bluebeam is committed to ensuring students and educators have access to the same innovative tools being adopted across the industry.

“The next generation of AEC professionals will enter a workplace where AI and automation are already a part of how projects get reviewed and delivered," said Sarah Parkinson, Academic Program Lead at Bluebeam.“By expanding access to Bluebeam's most advanced technology, exclusively available with a Max subscription, we're helping students build career-ready digital skills and giving educators access to the latest industry technology."

Global Academic User Success

Bluebeam's academic program supports universities, colleges, technical schools, training institutions and registered apprenticeship programs worldwide, helping institutions across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions prepare students for increasingly digital construction workflows.

Linköping University

For nearly a decade, Linköping University in Sweden has incorporated Bluebeam into its construction logistics curriculum. By working with real project drawings and documentation, students can focus on solving practical construction challenges while building skills that translate directly to professional practice.

"We've used Bluebeam in our construction logistics teaching since 2017, and one of its greatest strengths is how quickly students can start applying it to real-world problems," said Martin Rudberg, Professor at Linköping University. "Bluebeam allows students to focus on solving real construction logistics problems instead of learning software for the sake of learning software. That hands-on experience helps them develop skills they'll use throughout their careers."

Green Mountain High School

Through Bluebeam's academic program, Green Mountain High School is helping students gain industry-recognized skills while earning credentials that support their future academic and career goals. By integrating Bluebeam into its construction and design curriculum, students work with professional-grade technology while developing competencies that align with Colorado's Career and Technical Education pathways. Students also have opportunities to apply their skills through industry competitions and project-based learning experiences that connect classroom instruction with real-world challenges.

"One of the most valuable aspects of Bluebeam is that it gives students the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials while meeting educational milestones and building skills that are directly relevant to the workforce," said Alexander Adkisson, Construction Teacher at Green Mountain High School.“They apply what they learn in hands-on projects and competitions, so by graduation they've already done the work. That's a real advantage whether they head to a four-year program, an apprenticeship or straight into a job."

Bluebeam Max was designed to help AEC professionals reduce manual work and surface project insights more quickly through AI-powered capabilities. The expansion to students and educators reflects Bluebeam's broader commitment to supporting lifelong learning and accelerating innovation across the industry.

Students and educators can learn more about Bluebeam Max by visiting bluebeam.com/bluebeam-max and can sign up for free academic access here: bluebeam.com/community/academic.

CONTACT: Nicole Worley Bluebeam, Inc....